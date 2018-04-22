Samoa Joe Vs. Braun Strowman, And Other WWE South Africa Tour Results

While the majority of news reports show that Samoa Joe is making his in-ring return in Saudi Arabia, the WWE superstar already returned to action in South Africa.

On April 21, the WWE concluded their tour of South Africa with a show in Johannesburg. WWE fans in South Africa were overwhelmed with emotions that they had a chance to see their favorite superstars live, and some even had a chance to meet them. Rumors are currently circulating that Samoa Joe will be returning to action later this month at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but unknown to many, he made his in-ring return during the WWE’s tour of South Africa.

As Sportskeeda reported, on Friday, in Pretoria, WWE superstars Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman squared-off in singles competition. As expected, “The Monster Among Men” received a huge pop from the WWE fans in attendance in Pretoria. Reportedly, the match between Joe and Braun was very physical, and fans would have it no other way. In the seesaw match, it was Strowman who was declared victorious. As seen in the Twitter video below, after the match, Strowman ripped off his shirt and gave it to a fan in the front row.

But that wasn’t the only action these two would see together. Per Wrestling Inc., Samoa Joe teamed with Alias to take on the unlikely team of Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns in Johannesburg on Saturday. Just a handful of weeks ago, the WWE universe witnessed Strowman destroy Reigns on Raw. But funny things happen when the WWE travels overseas, like two bitter enemies tagging together. Reigns and Strowman defeated Samoa Joe and Elias.

Braun Strowman Rips Off His Shirt & Gives It To A Kid! #WWEPretoria pic.twitter.com/cvixidHhhp — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) April 20, 2018

Other Results From WWE South Africa Tour

Below are just some of the results from the WWE tour that took place over the course of four days.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated The Bar.

Cedric Alexander successfully defended the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Drew Gulak.

Asuka topped Bayley and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor beat The Bar.

Nia Jax retained the WWE Women’s Raw Championship against Mandy Rose.

Apollo & Titus O’Neill defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, And Finn Balor defeated the team of Elias, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel.

It’s great news for the WWE universe that Samoa Joe returned to action in South Africa, and no doubt, fans in Saudi Arabia are looking forward to his participation in the Greatest Royal Rumble.