Eminem & 10 Other Celebs Who Are Sober

Eminem recently took to Instagram to celebrate a decade of sobriety. The rapper captioned the photo “Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” while holding up a coin given to members of Alcoholics Anonymous when they hit the 10-year milestone.

US Weekly reminds everyone that Marshall Mathers was nearly killed after he accidentally overdosed 11 years ago. After overdosing on bills and ending up in the hospital, the singer and actor decided it was time to change his life for the better. By checking into rehab and focusing on exercising, Eminem was able to get himself clean – and stay clean.

The unfortunate truth is the Hollywood spotlight is difficult and stressful for anyone to be in. This overwhelming stress has drove a several celebrities to harmful addictions. Fortunately, Eminem isn’t the only celebrity who was able to get his life together and kick the habit. In fact, there are many celebrities also focusing on and celebrating their sobriety as they live a cleaner and happier life.

1. Daniel Radcliffe

Known best for his role as star of Harry Potter, Daniel revealed that he was occasionally drunk on set during the end of the wizardly franchise during an interview with Sky Arts. He noted he developed the addiction in a response to the stress associated with the success and stress of playing the role of Harry Potter.

“I was living in constant fear of who I’d meet, what I might have said to them, what I might have done with them, so I’d stay in my apartment for days and drink alone. I was a recluse at 20. It was pathetic — it wasn’t me. I’m a fun, polite person and it turned me into a rude bore. For a long time people were saying to me, ‘We think you have a problem,’ but in the end I had to come to the realization myself.”

2. Robert Downey Jr.

Known best as Iron Man, his substance addiction caused a lot of trouble for Robert Downey Jr. while providing tabloids with a lot of fresh material. Today, Downey has more than a decade and a half of sobriety under his belt.

3. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato launched her career in Hollywood as a member of Barney and Friends when she was just a child before shifting to a pop star. On her cruise to success, Lovato self-treated mental health issues with both drugs and alcohol. The pop star revealed during an interview with Access Hollywood, there was a time in her life where she could not go more than 30 minutes without cocaine in her system. She claimed she would smuggle it onto airplanes, so she always had some with her. After earning sobriety, Lovato is a very vocal individual regarding mental health and addiction treatments.

4. Zac Efron

The stresses of growing up in the Hollywood limelight caused Zac Efron to develop an alcohol and drug addiction as well. During an interview with The Hollywood Reportermore comfortable he was, Efron talked about how much in his own skin now that he was sober.

5. Colin Farrell

When he first launched his career in Hollywood, Colin was known to be a very heavy drink. Today, he has been sober for more than a decade and doesn’t miss alcohol or the impact it had on his life.

6. Kat Von D

With a decade of sobriety under her belt, Kat Von D made the decision to quit drinking when it began to interfere with her ability to work. In her book titled, The Tattoo Chronicles, Kat revealed that the hardest part of her addiction and her sobriety was realizing she didn’t have any “real friends.”

7. Tim McGraw

Country musician, Tim McGraw made the decision to quit drinking a decade ago when it started to interfere with both his family and his work. Today, he spends his free time working out and believes it puts him in a better state of mine and makes him a better man than the alcohol ever did.

8. Danny Trejo

When he was much younger, Danny Trejo not only struggled with addiction, but he endured several prison sentences. Today, Trejo is an inspiration to addicts everywhere with nearly half a century of sobriety under his belt.

9. Sir Elton John

In the 80’s, Sir Elton John struggled with an addiction to cocaine. With nearly three decades of sobriety under his belt, the musician enjoys spending time helping other people battle a similar addiction.

10. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis became addicted to pain killers following a cosmetic surgery procedure. Today, she celebrates just shy of a two decade sobriety. According to an article in the Huffington Post, the actress believes her sobriety is her greatest accomplishment in life.

“My recovery from drug addiction is the single greatest accomplishment of my life… but it takes work — hard, painful work — but the help is there, in every town and career, drug/drink freed members of society, from every single walk and talk of life to help and guide.”