Verne Troyer Dies: Mike Meyers, More Celebs React To The Death Of The ‘Austin Powers’ Star

The late actor is remembered by his many friends in all areas of the entertainment industry.

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for playing Dr. Evil’s Mini-Me opposite Mike Myers in the Austin Powers movie trilogy, has died at age 49. A statement posted on the late actor’s official Facebook page revealed that Verne passed away after years of personal battles. No cause of death was given, but the statement included a message about depression and suicide.

Verne Troyer’s versatile career allowed him to form friendships all over the Hollywood spectrum. From movie and TV stars to musicians and wrestling personalities, Verne was a friend to many stars in the entertainment industry, many of whom paid tribute to him after his sudden death.

In a statement posted by the Hollywood Reporter, Troyer’s Austin Powers director, Jay Roach, remembered the late star as “a joyful collaborator, and a true master of comedic acting, a director’s dream.”

“He elevated the character that Mike Meyers and Michael McCullers wrote and helped turn Mini-Me into an unforgettable, iconic character, known and referenced around the world. I feel lucky I got to know him and work with him,” Roach said.

In addition, Austin Powers star Mike Meyers issued a statement about the death of Verne Troyer.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him. It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.”

While he will forever be known for his role as Mini-Me, the character that he debuted in the 1999 movie Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Verne Troyer also famously played the character Griphook in the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Verne was also a familiar face on TV, appearing in guest roles on hit shows like Scrubs and Two and a Half Men, and he was a cast member on the VH1 reality show The Surreal Life. In addition, Troyer was a regular guest on WWE Raw as a guest general manager. In 2004, Troyer even revived his Mini-Me character for a spoof for the Ludacris music video “Number One Spot.”

After Verne Troyer’s death was announced, Ludacris remembered his music video co-star, captioning an Instagram still from their “Number One Spot” video with, “R.I.P. Verne Troyer aka Mini-Me. You made it to that #1 Spot Glad we got to make history together. #goontosoon #love.”

Troyer was also remembered by the WWE and longtime superstar the Miz, who wrote, “Gonna miss #VerneTroyer. Thanks for the laughs. Rest in peace bud.”

WWE legend Chris Jericho also recalled working with Troyer, writing, “Sorry to hear of the passing of @vernetroyer…we had a great night on #Raw ten years ago and he was a blast work with. Thx for being cool man!”

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee posted a group shot with Troyer with the caption, “Gonna miss my lil buddy! @VerneTroyer RIP homie the whole world’s gonna miss you!

Skateboard superstar Tony Hawk wrote, “Thanks for all the laughs, generosity and heartfelt support, @VerneTroyer; I will always be a big fan, and it was a huge honor when you bought my used shoes and skateboard at our @THF auction.”

Other stars, including Verne Troyer’s friend Dean Cain, rapper Vanilla Ice, actresses Marlee Matlin and Shannon Elizabeth, and rock star Slash paid tribute to the late actor.

“RIP #VerneTroyer you will be missed,” Slash wrote on Instagram.

So sad to read of the passing of Verne Troyer. A lovely smile with a caring and big heart, he helped raise money on behalf of @starkeycares for free hearing aids for deaf and hard of hearing people. RIP pic.twitter.com/pgA91tWPo6 — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 21, 2018

RIP & fly with the angels @VerneTroyer. Thank you for all you gave the world. You are already missed… pic.twitter.com/RQVjxWvz1Z — Shannon Elizabeth (@ShannonElizab) April 21, 2018

