Meghan Markle Recycles McQueen Jacket At Invictus Games Reception

Bride-to-be Meghan Markle decided to follow in her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton’s footsteps when she debuted her first royal recycle this weekend. She re-wore her Alexander McQueen black blazer during the Invictus Games reception, which she attended with Prince Harry on Saturday.

At the event, which honored the upcoming Sydney games, Markle stepped out wearing Self Portrait forest green floral dress, which she topped with her McQueen jacket, according to a PEOPLE report. Her first royal appearance in the black blazer occurred in February at her first official evening royal engagement with Prince Harry when the couple attended the Endeavor Awards.

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, often recycles styles and wears them again, and during her third pregnancy, she’s recycled several pieces of her maternity wardrobe.

Markle’s McQueen blazer retails for $1,995. It makes sense she chose to wear it again especially because the Queen put so much faith in the couple and their importance for the future of the British Royal Family, according to a Daily Mail report.

Attending official royal duties before her marriage, which takes place May 19 at Windsor Castle, like Markle did this past week with Prince Harry sets an unusual precedence because typically official royal appearances don’t start until after royal couples say their vows.

Smart and chic Meghan Markle accompanies Prince Harry to Australia House London for @InvictusSydney reception. pic.twitter.com/nSMhYyClgC — Mark Stewart (@RegalEyes) April 21, 2018

At the Invictus Games reception, Prince Harry and Markle met with servicemen and women from both the U.K. and Australia, and in the fall, she plans to travel with the prince for the games. In 2014, he started the Paralympic-style Invictus Games for servicemen and women from around the world who were wounded in combat.

Later on Saturday, the couple plans to attend the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration at Royal Albert Hall. The event, called The Queen’s Birthday Party, includes performances from Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shawn Mendes, Sting and Shaggy, Anne-Marie, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Craig David, and Donel Mangena. The monarch and members of the royal family plan to attend the special birthday celebration.

Once she officially joins the royal family, Markle’s royal duties will focus primarily on women and youth issues in the U.K. and around the world.