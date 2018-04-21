Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Expand Their Furry Family Ahead Of Their Wedding: Meet Their New Pup

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas aren’t husband and wife yet, but they’ve already adopted two fur babies together. The Game of Thrones actress and the DNCE frontman recently added a new “direwolf” to their pack, and the tiny pup is already a big social media star.

As reported by Us Weekly, Sophie Turner, 22, recently took to Instagram to introduce her followers to the newest member of the Turner-Jonas family, Waldo Picasso Jonas. Sophie and fiancé Joe Jonas, 28, are now the proud parents of two adorable Alaskan Klee Kai puppies, and their recent addition shares a very special connection to the lucky canine that was already living a life of luxury with his super-successful parents.

The first puppy that the couple adopted together, Porky Basquiat Jonas, has his own Instagram account, and he was the one who got to reveal that he and Waldo are brothers from the same litter. Naturally, Waldo now has his own Instagram account, too.

“I’d like to make an announcement. Me, my parents and I have adopted my actual brother from the same litter. Please welcome my little brother @waldopicassojonas,” read a post on Porky’s Instagram page.

The announcement included a photo of Porky and Waldo napping on a plane, and the family resemblance is definitely there. However, Waldo has a special trait that sets him apart: He has one blue eye and one brown eye.

So far, Waldo has only posted one photo on his Instagram account. In the image, he and his brother are looking at one another through a window.

Right now, Porky can boast being the more popular of the two pups with his 114k followers. Waldo only has 24.3k followers. However, their mom has them both beat with her 7.5 million followers. Sophie Turner shared a photo of Pork and Waldo posing like pros to celebrate the siblings’ reunion.

Sophie Turner first fell in love with dog breeds that resemble direwolves while working on Game of Thrones. As reported by E! News, she actually adopted the Mahlek Northern Inuit who played Sansa Stark’s direwolf on the show after poor Lady met the same sad fate as so many other beloved characters on the HBO series.

Sophie Turner’s puppy love has seemingly rubbed off on Joe Jonas, and she recently revealed that Porky has something in common with his pop star dad: He also sings. It looks like Porky and Waldo need to get busy practicing a duet to howl at their parents’ wedding.