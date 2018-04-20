‘Charles In Charge’ Star Josie Davis Says Scott Baio Was Never Inappropriate With Her, Nicole Eggert Responds

Josie Davis denies Nicole Eggert’s allegations about an incident with Scott Baio.

Scott Baio has been defending himself against sexual abuse allegations brought on by his Charles in Charge co-star, Nicole Eggert, for the past several months, but now a former castmate has voiced her support for him after her name was thrown into the scandal.

According to the New York Post, Scott Baio’s former Charles in Charge co-star, Josie Davis, has strongly denied Eggert’s allegation that Baio asked her to pull her pants down when she was just 13-years-old. Davis played Sarah Powell on the syndicated seasons of the sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1990.

Davis reportedly heard about Eggert’s now-deleted tweet that alleged Scott Baio once forced her to pull her pants down when they worked together on the comedy series. Josie Davis posted her response to Nicole Eggert’s claim on Twitter, telling her followers that the information in Nicole’s post was not true.

“The allegation that @NicoleEggert made on Twitter saying @ScottBaio was inappropriate with me is completely false. I only had a positive and a professional relationship with him. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be responding further on the matter.”

You can see Josie Davis’ tweet about her professional relationship with Scott Baio below.

The allegation that @NicoleEggert made on Twitter saying @ScottBaio was inappropriate with me is completely false. I only had a positive and a professional relationship with him. Out of respect for those involved I will not be responding further on the matter. — Josie Davis (@JosieDavis) April 19, 2018

Nicole Eggert soon took to Twitter to dispute Josie Davis’ denial. Nicole called out her former Charles in Charge co-star, asking Davis why she previously put the story in writing. Eggert provided screenshots to social media which make it appear that she (or someone) had a text exchange with Davis about the incident. Some of the messages mention “nudes” and reference Baio’s first name. You can see the screenshots below.

Then why did u put it in writting @josiedavis??? https://t.co/WUOIrVkf7p — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) April 20, 2018

As of this writing, Josie Davis has not responded to Nicole Eggert’s latest tweets.

Nicole Eggert went public with her allegations against Scott Baio earlier this year. While Josie Davis is not backing her on this particular claim, fellow Charles in Charge co-star Alexander Polinsky has been by Nicole’s side the entire time.

Scott Baio's co-star denies actor sexually assaulted her after Nicole Eggert said he did – Fox News https://t.co/ahMyM3nGiM — Columnist Politics (@ColumnistDC) April 20, 2018

Nicole Eggert accused Baio of molesting her starting when she was 14-years-old, and she revealed that she lost her virginity to him when she was 17. Scott Baio has strongly denied Nicole Eggert’s claims about any underage activity, but he confirmed he did have sex with her — at her request — when she showed up at his house when she was 18-years-old.

For more on Nicole Eggert’s claims against her Charles in Charge co-star, Scott Baio, see the video below.