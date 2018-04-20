Kelly Clarkson Says She ‘Hates’ ‘The Voice’ As Alicia Keys Jokes About Quitting

Kelly got emotional while Alicia talked about leaving the show.

Things got pretty emotional on the latest installment of Season 14 of The Voice. As reported by Daily Mail, coaches Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys made it pretty clear that they weren’t exactly loving their roles on the NBC show during the April 18 episode, where Kelly teared up as Alicia joked about waving bye-bye to the show completely.

The site reported that Clarkson began to cry as the cameras rolled during the Wednesday night episode, becoming emotional when it came to having to send home three members of her team of six.

As tears began to form in her eyes, the former American Idol winner admitted that she was “totally crying” before she joked that she wasn’t exactly The Voice’s biggest fan at that moment by stating as the camera’s rolled, “I hate this show.”

Daily Mail reported that Alicia then made it clear that she too wasn’t happy while the teams were cut down from six to three during round two of the Live Playoff rounds.

Keys was so upset about having to send some of her acts home that she joked on the show that she actually wanted to quit being a coach on The Voice altogether after returning to her red spinning chair earlier this season.

“This is absolutely atrocious,” the “No One” singer said of the cuts after Clarkson got emotional. “I wanted to quit today, they wouldn’t let me.”

And the male coaches weren’t exactly loving the format, either.

Blake Shelton said that having to send some of his team home was “awful” and “sucks so bad,” while Adam Levine said that cutting the teams in half was “really stupid.”

The Maroon 5 frontman – who, with Blake, has appeared on every single season of the NBC show since 2011 – then added, “I hope we never have to do this again.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But while Kelly may have been getting emotional and tearing up in the latest episode, it sounds like she’s actually having a pretty great time guiding her team on The Voice during her very first season as a coach overall.

“I get to actually be involved with the artists and cultivate their career, where they want to go and help them navigate this competition. I think that’s my favorite part of getting to be a coach,” Kelly told Parade of her gig on The Voice back in February.

Clarkson – who recently praised friend Carrie Underwood for her return to the stage at the ACM Awards on April 15 – added that the reason she loves the show so much is because of the famous Blind Audition rounds at the start of every season.

“It literally comes back to the Blind Auditions. That really separates everything,” Kelly said when asked why she chose the show after also getting an offer to be a judge on the new season of American Idol.

It’s not yet been confirmed if Kelly, Alicia, Blake, or Adam will be returning to The Voice once again for Season 15, though NBC is expected to make the big announcement regarding its next all-important coaching lineup later this year.

The Voice Season 14 airs on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights.