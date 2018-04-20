Best Horror Movies For Free That You Probably Haven’t Seen: ‘Bubba Ho-Tep,’ ‘Night Of The Demons,’ And ‘P2’

Review of three horror movies streaming for free, including a classic film from the early 2000s starring Bruce Campbell.

If you’re looking for the best horror movies for a scary weekend, there are a trio of underrated gems currently streaming for free. From a film considered to be one of the best horror movies of 2002 to a classic monster flick from the ’80s, there’s something for everyone to stream for free. Some of the titles below may be familiar to longtime fans of horror, and newer fans are likely to have missed them altogether.

P2

A corporate employee, Angela (Rachel Nichols), is stuck working late on Christmas Eve. A crazy security guard, Thomas (Wes Bentley), is obsessed with the corporate climber and traps her on the premises. Angela has no hope in sight, and she finds herself in a cat-and-mouse fight for survival.

Streaming for free on Tubi TV,P2 is directed and co-written by Franck Khalfoun (Maniac, 2013). The movie is also co-written by horror filmmakers Gregory Levasseur (The Hills Have Eyes, 2006) and Alexandre Aja (Piranha 3-D), so, you know you’re going to get something good out of this nail-biter.

As far as cat-and-mouse movies go, this may not rank up there with Hush, but it’s still a solid horror flick nonetheless. Nichols does a great job portraying the final girl, and per his usual, Bentley does a great job of playing a crazed killer.

Bubba Ho-Tep

Written and directed by Don Coscarelli of the Phantasm fame, this horror-comedy is an absolute blast. Bruce Campbell is a legend of the b-horror genre, and he’s on top of his game alongside Ossie Davis in this 2003 treat. With great ratings from both audiences and critics alike, Rotten Tomatoes provides the premise for one of the best horror movies of the early 2000s.

“Resting in the confines of a Mud Creek, TX, nursing home after fading into obscurity following his departure from the limelight, an aging and embittered Elvis (Bruce Campbell) befriends a delusional patient named Jack (Ossie Davis) who claims to be John F. Kennedy…Elvis finds a new reason to live when Jack tips him off to an evil mummy that is feasting on the souls of hapless nursing home inhabitants.”

Vitagraph Films

Night of the Demons

If you’re looking for free horror movies that really capture the schlock of ’80s B-cinema, then Popcornflix has the answer for you, 1988’s Night of the Demons. Nothing says fun like a group of teens dabbling with the occult in an abandoned funeral parlor on Halloween and summoning a group of demons in the process. This film has it all: humor, gore, an essence that only horror movies from the ’80s provide, and some genuine scares along the way.

From Bubba Ho-Tep to Night of the Demons, some of the best horror movies are streaming for free.