‘Super Troopers 2’ After-Credits Scene: Find Out If It’s Worth Staying All The Way Until The End

Fans are hoping that an extra bit of comedy will be tucked at the very end.

Super Troopers 2 is set for its 4/20 release, and fans will want to know if they should hang out until the very end for an extra hit of comedy at the very end.

The long-awaited sequel to the 2001 stoner comedy is coming out on the unofficial stoner holiday, and anticipation is high among the fans of the Broken Lizard series. Many are hoping that, like past releases from the comedy troupe, there will be a scene after the credits in Super Troopers 2 that adds an extra bit of comedy. That remains a bit of a mystery, the site Media Stinger noted, but there are some strong signs of what might be coming at the end.

For those unfamiliar with the after-credits scene (sometimes called a stinger or credit cookie), it is a short scene that plays after all the credits have finished rolling. They are fairly common in comedies, usually offering a quick final laugh before moviegoers hit the exits.

The Broken Lizard crew has been fond of using them in the past. The 2001 release Super Troopers included a short scene at the very end showing the bumbling trooper Farva tussling with some badly behaved school kids. There are also some extra comedy scenes during the credits of the 2006 release Beerfest, Media Stinger noted, though nothing at the very end.

So, is there an after-credits scene in Super Troopers 2?

The answer is yes. In fact, there are two, as press screenings have been held that indicate there are additional scenes during and after the credits. And critics say they are particularly funny, so be sure to stay until the end.

There could be a significant audience looking for an after-credits scene in Super Troopers 2. The series has a devoted fan base, and will be looking to catch the moviegoers before next week’s blockbuster release of Avengers: Infinity War. And as MovieWeb noted, Super Troopers 2 is also on the verge of the coveted “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

The first #SuperTroopers was 30% on rotten tomatoes but the fans gave it 90%. Remember that! And the New York Times just gave #SuperTroopers2 the critics pick. https://t.co/CX1hFztgje — Steve Lemme (@SteveLemme) April 19, 2018

So know going in that there are two after-credits scenes in Super Troopers 2, so be sure to stay and be rewarded with additional stoner insanity.