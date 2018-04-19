Kim Kardashian Gets Hilarious Offer To Move In With Chrissy Teigen Thanks To One Of Kanye West’s Tweets

Kim Kardashian had a slight problem with some of the thoughts and ideas her husband Kanye West recently expressed on Twitter. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tweeted her alarm when the rapper suggested that getting “rid of everything” is a good idea. Luckily, Chrissy Teigen will be there for Kim if her husband decides to sell all their material possessions and become a monk.

Kanye West is in the process of publishing a philosophy book on Twitter — bit by excruciatingly tiny bit — and it’s sort of unclear where exactly it’s supposed to begin (or if it will ever end). However, the author’s dutiful wife has clearly been reading his Twitter tome. On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian became a social media book critic by giving her husband some real-time feedback on his musings. The sentence that she took issue with was just eight words long.

“Sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” read Kanye’s sage advice.

Kanye West didn’t explain what constitutes “everything” in his mind, and he didn’t elaborate on why getting rid of it might be a good idea. Kim Kardashian decided to reach out to her husband for a little clarification on his philosophizing.

Luckily for the material girl, her good friend Chrissy Teigen immediately reached out to her by offering her a place to crash if Kanye West decides to sell the renovated mansion that they’ve poured so much money into. According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye have spent $20 million on improvements to the Hidden Hills estate, which now has an estimated value of $60 million. It’s safe to say that Kanye might have a hard time convincing his wife that giving it up would be beneficial for them.

I have an air mattress here and I have been itching to bust it out if you need — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

Kim Kardashian responded to Chrissy Teigen’s offer by pointing out that her three children — North, 4, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 3 months — will also need beds. Teigen didn’t have enough air mattresses for the entire family, but she said that the kids are welcome to sleep in her bounce house.

you’re right. we are all screwed. I still have the bouncy house from Saturday!! it’s a bed and a house in one — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 18, 2018

As you can see, Kim also told Chrissy that her husband John Legend should give Kanye a call to ask him for some clarification on what exactly “everything” means. She pointed out that it might not just extend to possessions; perhaps Kanye was suggesting that the secret to true happiness is dumping all the people in one’s life.

So does Kim Kardashian really think that Kanye West is going to make her give up her mansion, her cars, her pricey beauty products, and her closet full of designer clothing and shoes? Of course not. She made it clear that she and Chrissy Teigen were just having a little fun at the rapper’s expense, and she revealed that she and her kids are not in any danger of being homeless in the near future.

“For anyone who has absolutely no humor in their soul please know my tweets are a joke and I will die laughing if I see blogs and media really think I am being serious,” Kim tweeted. “So don’t even try it.”