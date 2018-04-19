Hayley Erin Addresses ‘General Hospital’ Status, ‘Pretty Little Liar’ Spinoff ‘The Perfectionists’ Pilot Films

Despite the rumors, 'General Hospital' star Hayley Erin says she's hoping to stay on as Kiki Jerome as she tackles a new gig on 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff 'The Perfectionists'

Hayley Erin has been in the role of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital since 2015 and rumors have been flying that she might be making an exit soon to focus on a new gig. Nothing official has been revealed yet about her future with GH, but the actress did just address the speculation via her social media page. Should Erin’s fans brace themselves for a Port Charles farewell?

The popular General Hospital actress is part of the cast of the upcoming Pretty Little Liars spinoff titled The Perfectionists. As was the case with PLL, the new Perfectionists project is currently under the Freeform network umbrella, so most would expect that the pilot will be picked up and expanded to a full series. It’s worth noting, as well, that Freeform is part of the ABC Disney family, which surely gives Hayley Erin some flexibility in terms of her two roles with ABC’s General Hospital and the PLL-related project.

So far, only the Perfectionists pilot has been filmed, so it is somewhat premature to speculate on Hayley’s future on General Hospital as Kiki Jerome. However, due to increasing speculation about Erin’s future with the show, and rumors that a recast may be in the works, the actress took to Twitter to speak out. She didn’t go into great detail, but the GH star said that she doesn’t have any plans to leave. Erin added that she hopes it’ll all work out to stay, and her fans are relieved to hear that.

I suppose I’ll address this now… I have no plans to leave and hopefully it will all work out ???????? — Hayley Erin (@HayleyErin) April 19, 2018

Where do things stand at this point with the Pretty Little Liars spinoff? It is known that Hayley is part of the Perfectionists cast, but little else about her character has been revealed. Her mysterious role hasn’t even been assigned a name on the show’s IMDb page, but it is believed that she’ll have an ongoing role on the show.

Seventeen shares that the initial table read and first days of filming the pilot started about a month ago, and the cast looks thrilled to be tackling this project. The Perfectionists incorporates some characters from Pretty Little Liars, and it is based off a separate series created by PLL author Sara Sheperd. Sasha Pieterse’s Alison DiLaurentis, as well as Janel Parrish’s Mona Vanderwaal, are involved, as is Disney Descendants star Sofia Carson.

Shay Mitchell, who played Emily and got married to Alison in the PLL finale, isn’t a part of the new project. However, it seems that “Emison” is still a happy couple in the Perfectionists, and Emily may pop up from time to time. Mona and Ali aren’t actually in the Perfectionists books, so those who have read the novels should expect some departures from the original story. It does have Pretty Little Liars fans buzzing, however, as it is expected to have some similarities that should draw in original PLL viewers.

A debut date for The Perfectionists has not been determined yet, so anxious fans will have to stay tuned for additional information. Can Hayley Erin really juggle both roles if the Pretty Little Liars spinoff is picked up by Freeform? General Hospital fans do want to see her stay as Kiki Jerome and it sounds as if she wants the same, but it may take some time yet before a firm decision is made.