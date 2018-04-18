Claire Danes Is ‘Seriously Preggo’ With Second Child, Reveals News On ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The actress announced her pregnancy to Howard Stern during his radio show today.

Claire Danes is “seriously preggo” for the second time, as she herself told listeners who tuned in today (April 18) to The Howard Stern Show, reports MSN.

The star of Homeland, who plays CIA agent Carrie Mathison, decided to break the happy news on live radio while she and Howard Stern were jokingly discussing her recent nude scene in the Showtime drama series.

As the two bantered about the graphic nude scene that aired on the March 25 episode “Andante,” commenting on the intricate “modern dancing” pose the actress was portrayed in — “spy sex,” as she put it — Stern confessed that he would feel too body-conscious to appear like that on screen.

At that point, Danes revealed that she was pregnant while shooting the scene with Morgan Spector, who plays Carrie’s old friend Dante Allen in the series.

This is the first time the 39-year-old actress publicly announced her pregnancy, and the joyful news completely exhilarated Stern.

In case you missed the live announcement, you can listen to the big reveal on the radio show’s website.

“I’m deep into my second trimester,” Danes told Stern, who complimented her on her figure and on having the courage to film the raunchy sex scene while pregnant.

“When you’re deeply pregnant, that’s always a nice thing to hear,” the actress said.

AUDIO: Claire Danes reveals to @HowardStern that she's pregnant with her second child: “You’re the first person I’ve told.” https://t.co/Juvgh2kh7J pic.twitter.com/i6XkTD0Uol — Stern Show (@sternshow) April 18, 2018

The radio mogul asked her to reveal the baby’s sex, humorously hinting that he’d welcome another exclusivity. But the actress replied that she would rather keep that detail private for the time being.

However, she did concede in jest to name her baby after Stern — “Howardina” if it’s a girl, notes MSN.

Danes, who is married to fellow actor Hugh Dancy, already has a 5-year-old son, Cyrus Michael Christopher. The pair got married in 2009, states USA Today, and had their first child three years into the marriage.

The actress told Stern she’d been wanting to extend her family for quite some time and that she’s happy about finally expecting her second child.

Shortly after he son was born, Danes appeared in the October 2014 issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, where she discussed the challenges of motherhood, E! News reported at the time.

In the 2014 interview, the actress debunked the romanticized illusions of parenthood and talked about the anxiety of having a first baby, as well as the immense responsibilities that come with raising a child.

“Being a mum is incredibly challenging, but we still feel a pressure to talk about it in very romantic terms. And it’s not just that,” she confessed in the interview.