Kate Gosselin Says Her Children Approve Of Her New Dating Show, Per ‘People Magazine’

Kate Gosselin has a new dating show, 'Kate Plus Date,' and she says her children don't want her to be alone.

When Kate Gosselin split from her now-ex-husband Jon — who was, in part, responsible for her success on Jon & Kate Plus Eight — much ado was made about her dating life and what ultimately would happen to her as a result.

No one really wanted the now-single mom to be alone, especially considering she had eight children to raise.

Now, however, with the announcement of her new dating show — called, hilariously and appropriately, Kate Plus Date — it doesn’t look like the woman who gave a new meaning to the term “blonde ambition” will be alone anytime soon.

Kate Gosselin recently gave an exclusive interview to People Magazine, where she talked extensively about her new dating show and reassured the readers that her eight children — Mady, Cara, Collin, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, Hannah, and Leah — all approve of her new choice and her new lifestyle. What’s more, Kate says, even though she’s come under fire for how she’s parented in the past — specifically, as it relates to Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home to “help him reach his full potential” — she wouldn’t change a thing. In fact, she welcomes all of those parents who claim that they would do much better in her exact same circumstances to try and do so.

“As we’re talking about Mady and Cara going off to college which is becoming more and more of a reality, it’s gonna happen, it almost became like a worry for them, too, like ‘Mommy, you’re gonna be all alone soon.’ But it was very apparent, now that they’re older and talking about dating and how they’re all gonna get married someday… it became apparent: they want someone for me. They want me to have somebody in my life.”

Kate Gosselin also claims that, despite reports to the contrary, she didn’t really have much time for dating while the children were younger, especially since they kept her so busy. She was married to Jon for 10 years, and that tied up most of her time. However, after they’d divorced, Kate said that she’d had difficulty even keeping up with the most basic of exercise.

But she does know exactly what she wants in a relationship partner.

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident. A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate Gosselin is currently filming new episodes of Kate Plus Date.