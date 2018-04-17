WWE News: Full Recap Of All Superstar Shake-Up Moves After Tonight’s ‘Raw’ – 20 Superstars Leave ‘SmackDown’

The 2018 version of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up still has one night to go, but so much has changed already.

A couple of weeks ago, WWE announced the dates of its next Superstar Shake-Up which would take place over two nights, and it started off with a bang on Monday Night Raw. Within moments of the show starting, the first switch from SmackDown Live was announced as United States Champion Jinder Mahal moved to Monday nights. There were many other surprises to come and here is a full recap and the results of all the moves on night one.

The official website of WWE kept a running tally throughout the night, but things picked up in a hurry for Team Red. Kurt Angle came out and announced that Jinder Mahal would be the first to leave SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up, and he brought the U.S. Title with him.

Moments after he arrived, Angle stated that he would have to defend his title and it was Jeff Hardy who accepted the challenge. After a pretty good match, Hardy hit the Swanton Bomb to capture the United States Championship for the first time in his career.

Throughout the rest of the evening, numerous superstars switched brands in the Superstar Shake-Up as the look of WWE began to change.

Here is the final list of Superstar Shake-Up moves for SmackDown Live to Raw:

Jinder Mahal with Sunil Singh

Riott Squad – Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Breezango – Tyler Breeze and Fandango

Natalya

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Baron Corbin

Mojo Rawley

Bobby Roode

Zack Ryder

Mike Kanellis

The Ascension – Konnor and Viktor

Chad Gable

While the main moves from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live aren’t set to take place until Tuesday, one already happened this evening. After The Miz announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were on Team Red, Kurt Angle revealed that the awesome one was heading to Team Blue.

Unfortunately for The Miz, he will be going alone as The Miztourage is staying on Raw.

A number of NXT talents have also been called up to the main roster lately and that continued on Raw. During the segment with Titus Worldwide, Dolph Ziggler let the world know that he had not arrived on Monday nights all alone as he brought Drew McIntyre with him.

Additional moves and transactions will continue throughout the night and during the day on Tuesday leading up to SmackDown Live.

UPDATE – After Raw was over, more picks kept rolling in.

WWE is already starting to look very different and that is nothing but a win-win for the fans as things are finally moving around and becoming fresh again. The 2018 version of the Superstar Shake-Up brought a lot of new names to Monday Night Raw from SmackDown Live, but things are just getting started. Tuesday night will bring even more moves, but at least you have the full recap and the results of all the moves from Team Blue to Team Red.