Harry Anderson Cause Of Death: ‘Night Court’ Actor Found Dead In His Home, No Known History Of Health Issues

The actor was found dead in his home on Monday.

Harry Anderson’s cause of death remains a bit of a mystery after the beloved Night Court actor was found dead in his North Carolina home on Monday.

The 65-year-old actor, comedian, and magician was pronounced dead after police were called to his home in the early morning on Monday, Fox Carolina reported. While the cause of death for Harry Anderson was not yet noted, police said they did not suspect foul play.

Best known for his role on the 1980s sitcom Night Court, Anderson received three Emmy nominations for his role as Judge Harry Stone.

As Best of New Orleansnoted, Anderson was a longtime New Orleans resident and was often seen walking in the French Quarter in his trademark fedora, tie, and suspenders. Anderson became critical of the city’s leadership and direction in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and ultimately left to live in North Carolina.

There were no publicly known health issues for Harry Anderson, though he had lived a quieter life since Night Court‘s run ended, continuing to perform on a daily basis but a bit further from the spotlight.

When word of his death hit the internet, many fans shared condolences for his family and fond remembrances of his work.

RIP to Harry Anderson; the glue that held Night Court together, the fake TV Dave Barry, and the very best Cheers supporting character of all time pic.twitter.com/YzFc37jACw — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) April 16, 2018

R.I.P. – Harry Anderson, who appeared in nearly 200 episodes of "Night Court," was reportedly found dead in his North Carolina home https://t.co/5njZgUGCza pic.twitter.com/i4FNmfrAQL — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 16, 2018

As a 1994 profile by NPR noted, Anderson got his break into show business through magic, performing card tricks as a street performer. He worked his way up the industry and eventually got a show in Las Vegas opening for acts like Kenny Rogers. Anderson would eventually move into acting as well, playing a memorable role on Cheers and onto the highly acclaimed Night Court.

Anderson found success in a number of areas throughout his career, including writing a book about magic. He dabbled in political activism as well, taking aim at leaders in New Orleans for what he believed was mismanagement in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

It was not immediately clear when an official cause of death for Harry Anderson would be available. Police did not say what kind of investigation was taking place, or how long it may take to determine how the actor died.