‘Roseanne’ Spoilers: Johnny Galecki Returns As David Drops A Bombshell On Darlene

Darlene and David reunite in this week's episode of 'Roseanne.'

The Roseanne revival is back with a new episode again this week, and fans are excited to see the return of Johnny Galecki’s character, David Healey. David, who is/was Darlene Conner’s husband, will be back in the Conner house, and he’ll have some big news to share with his former love.

According to an April 16 report by E! Online, Roseanne fans will finally see Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David reunite. The reunion will be funny, as fans would expect, but it will also be a bit shocking. David will come through Darlene’s bedroom window revealing that he needs to talk to her. Once inside, Darlene will tell him that she’s heard his speech about wanting to get back together before, and he always ends up leaving when things get tough.

However, David claims this time things really are different. Roseanne viewers will then see him tell Darlene that he’s moving back to Lanford and that he’s even signed a lease on a new place. Darlene will look surprised and happy for a second, even mentioning that his new home is right around their son Mark’s school. Sadly, her excitement won’t last long when David drops a bombshell on her.

David will tell Darlene that he’s met someone, a woman named Blue. Darlene will be stunned, but she can’t pass up the opportunity to point out that his new girlfriend is named after a color. David tells Darlene that he’s “learned so much” from her.

This week’s episode of Roseanne is titled Darlene v. David. The synopsis reveals that David shows up unexpectedly for Harris’ birthday after he’s been absent for years. David’s presence will stir up some major drama for the Conner family, as they will be torn on their feelings towards David. On one hand, they are angry with him for not being a better father and husband. On the other hand, they considered him a member of the family and took care of him when he had no one else in the world. Fans are excited to see the whole gang back together as well as how Johnny Galecki does stepping back into the shoes of his former character.

Guess who’s back in Lanford. Watch #Roseanne tomorrow at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/ado2x2N5fK — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 16, 2018

Roseanne airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.