Jill Rhodes: Sean Hannity’s Wife Getting Viral Attention After Report That Hannity Is Michael Cohen’s Client

Cohen is in the news for covering up extramarrital affairs of high-powered Republicans.

Jill Rhodes has tended to stay on the sidelines as her husband, Sean Hannity, plays to millions of viewers each night. Now, she has been thrust into the spotlight the revelation that the Fox News host is a client of Michael Cohen, the lawyer who specializes in hushing up extramarital affairs.

On Monday, a judge had ordered Cohen to release a list of his clients following an FBI raid on Cohen’s legal practice and his home. Cohen had argued that the documents seized were subject to attorney-client privilege, and the judge demanded that he list his clients so this claim could be evaluated. After initially refusing the order, Cohen ultimately revealed that a client who had asked that his identity be kept secret was actually Sean Hannity, the Daily Beast noted.

It was not clear in what way Sean Hannity and Michael Cohen worked together, but the embattled lawyer has been in the news for working with clients to keep extramarital affairs from hitting the news. Cohen famously crafted the agreement for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about her affair with Donald Trump. Cohen’s other client is Elliot Broidy, a Republican fundraiser who had an affair with a Playboy model, who ultimately became pregnant and had an abortion. Cohen crafted a similar non-disclosure agreement to keep the model quiet about the affair.

While speculation grows about how Sean Hannity may have been working with Michael Cohen, there is new attention on Hannity’s wife. The couple, who celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary in January, has two children together.

As Married Biography noted, the couple met in 1991 in Huntsville, Alabama, where Sean Hannity was working at radio station WVNN. They would marry less than two years later.

This is not the first time that Jill Rhodes has seen viral attention thanks to allegations of husband’s infidelity. As the Daily Beast noted, a former guest on his show claimed that Hannity made advances, invited her to his hotel room, and then refused to book her on the show again after she rebuffed his advances.

Sean Hannity Accused Of Sexual Harassment—this is probably why he needed Michael Cohen. #FireHannity https://t.co/Gq6YKdzn1V — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 16, 2018

Jill Rhodes did not offer any kind of statement on that incident, and she is quiet once again after Sean Hannity was identified as a client of Michael Cohen.