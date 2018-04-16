‘Vanderpump Rules’: Jax Taylor Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright On Instagram [Photo]

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are going strong nearly one year after he cheated.

Jax Taylor wasn’t exactly the boyfriend of the year during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, but he seems to be doing what he can to make up for his bad decisions.

On Instagram, as he and Brittany Cartwright enjoyed a visit to her hometown in Kentucky, Taylor gushed over his girlfriend of three years and shared a sweet image of the two of them together in which Taylor was seen lovingly pressing his nose up against Cartwright’s forehead.

“Wow she’s beautiful!!” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Taylor and Cartwright’s photo was taken during the couple’s recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, which recently relocated from New York City to Los Angeles. Because Taylor was working behind a bar during filming, he chose to wear Nike tennis shoes. As for Cartwright, she dressed to the nines and showed off her recent weight loss.

On Cartwright’s own Instagram page, she shared the same photo taken at the event and said, “new summer, new us.” She also shared an image of herself solo in a mirror and told her fans and followers that she had worked hard to get her body in great shape.

As fans may have noticed, both Taylor and Cartwright put on a few added pounds ahead of filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 6.

Throughout the past several months, fans have been wondering if Taylor and Cartwright will soon be ready to take the next step with one another. However, they haven’t yet revealed what their plans are for the future. Instead, they continue to spark engagement rumors by wearing a set of rings on their ring fingers.

Last summer, Taylor and Cartwright were seen traveling to her family’s home in Kentucky, where Taylor faced pressure to marry Cartwright from several members of her family while filming their spinoff. That said, Taylor didn’t go through with a proposal, despite looking at rings, and has seemingly kept his relationship status with Cartwright the same ever since.

To see more Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. As for the future of their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, there is no word yet on a second season.