Seattle Mariners News: Mike Zunino Injury Update Provided By Team

The Seattle Mariners had hoped that catcher Mike Zunino would be back in the lineup by now.

Seattle Mariners news about Mike Zunino is pretty good for fans and fantasy baseball owners. A Zunino injury update was provided by the team on April 16, noting that the catcher will begin a rehab assignment. This is a huge step in the right direction, as it indicates that Zunino isn’t far from joining the 25-man roster again.

A report by MLB analyst Ryan Divish states that Zunino begins his rehab assignment on Monday night. According to Divish, Zunino is on his way to California to join the Modesto Nuts on a rehab stint. He is slated to play two or three games with them and then re-join the Mariners. This means that Zunino could be back in time for a game against the Houston Astros on April 19.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mike Zunino is just one of several players who have been battling injuries already this season. Nelson Cruz just came off the disabled list and hit a home run against the Oakland Athletics. Outfielder Ben Gamel is also getting closer to a return, which will likely force the Mariners to make a very difficult decision about veteran Ichiro Suzuki. In his return to the Mariners, Ichiro has struggled both at the plate and in the field.

In the absence of Zunino, rookies Mike Marjama and David Freitas have been serving as the catchers for the Mariners. Neither backstop has been able to provide the offense that Zunino showed during the second-half of the 2017 MLB season. They aren’t as good on the defensive side either. If Zunino can pick up where he left off last season, he will be a huge benefit to the bottom of the batting order. He should also provide the pitching staff with a familiar face to work with behind the plate.

James Paxton takes the mound on Monday night as the Seattle Mariners open a four-game series against the Houston Astros. Fresh off winning a series against the Oakland Athletics, the Mariners will look to improve upon their 8-5 record this season. Playing the Astros will be a big test for the pitching staff, as these are the defending World Series champions and the team projected to win the American League West in 2018.