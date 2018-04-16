Khloe Kardashian Is ‘Undecided’ About The Future Of Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson, Reports ‘Us’

Will Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stay together amid the cheating scandal?

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly conflicted about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to still be “undecided” about whether or not to try and work things out with her cheating baby daddy or pull the plug on the romance altogether.

According to a report by Us Weekly Magazine, Khloe Kardashian is taking some time to make up her mind about her relationship status with Tristan Thompson. As many fans know by now, Thompson was recently seen in photos and video cheating on Khloe with multiple women, one of whom accompanied Tristan back to his hotel room just last week.

The shocking cheating bomb dropped just days before Khloe Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a daughter whose name has yet to be announced. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe’s team was preparing her to move back to L.A. and get out of Cleveland, where she and Tristan currently live. Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, will reportedly not stand in Kardashian’s way if she wants to head back to California. However, he’s allegedly hoping she’ll have a change of heart and stay with him in Ohio.

Other rumors reveal that Khloe Kardashian wanted to forgive Tristan Thompson for his shocking infidelity, but she was embarrassed that he had cheated on her, and in such a public way. Speculation of couple’s therapy has also been bouncing around the internet. However, Khloe and Tristan have stayed radio silent on the subject and haven’t even posted anything about their newborn baby girl.

It’s possible that Khloe Kardashian will move back to L.A. where her mother, Kris Jenner, and all of her siblings, Rob, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall live. However, Tristan often returns to California in the NBA offseason, which is only weeks away. Perhaps the couple will take some time apart as Kardashian tries to figure out what she wants, and if she will try to work through the major issues that she and Thompson have.

All eyes will be on Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in the coming weeks to see what Khloe’s decision about the relationship will be.