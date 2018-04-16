Major Update About Daniel Bryan’s WWE Future Before ‘Superstar Shakeup,’ According To ‘Wrestling Observer’

Will the 'Yes Movement' be moving to 'Raw,' or will it continue to grow on 'SmackDown Live'?

The WWE Universe could not be more excited about Daniel Bryan’s return to the ring. He gave a wonderful performance on the grandest stage of them all and wasted no time getting back into the ring with AJ Styles on SmackDown Live last week. However, many fans are protective of him and his position in the company, and the last thing the WWE Universe wants to see is Daniel Bryan stuck in the mid-card for months on end.

With the “Superstar Shakeup” beginning on Raw tonight, WWE officials are expected to make some major changes to the rosters for both brands, and it should clear up what they have planned for Bryan and how he is valued by the company now that he’s back in the ring full-time. According to the Wrestling Observer, it’s very important for WWE officials to put Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns on separate brands to make sure they don’t force the fans to choose between the two faces because they would most likely choose the former.

Since the WWE Draft and brand split, Bryan has represented the blue brand and become an important face for the show. With Roman Reigns expected to win the WWE Universal Title soon and WWE officials trying to keep him and Bryan on separate shows, it’s unlikely that Daniel will move to Raw during the shakeup. If he’s staying on SmackDown Live for the next year, it’s going to be interesting to see who he feuds with first.

WWE’s ‘Superstar Shakeup’ could mean a lot of different things for Daniel Bryan’s future. WWE

Bryan Alvarez had the idea of rekindling the rivalry between The Miz and Daniel Bryan and gained a ton of interest from the WWE Universe but had no payoff because the latter wasn’t cleared to compete. With that no longer being an issue, Bryan vs. Miz is a natural feud many fans would like to see. Bryan was also forced to relinquish the Intercontinental Title shortly after WrestleMania 31. He might challenge Seth Rollins for the championship if he’s moved to SmackDown Live, which has been rumored over the past few months.

There is no questioning Daniel Bryan’s popularity and importance to the WWE product, especially after his recent comeback. He’s expected to receive a major push as a top babyface going forward, but WWE officials may wait to give him a championship or push him into a main event spot before Bryan proves his body can handle wrestling a full-time schedule. It could be some time before the powers that be completely trust him to stay healthy. The WWE Universe should remember that before complaining about his position over next few months. As long as the fans stay loyal and he stays healthy, Daniel Bryan’s time to shine will come.