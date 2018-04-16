Scott Lang could join the fight against Thanos while Hawkeye continues to be AWOL in the MCU flick's promos.

There are several questions that fans want to be answered in Avengers: Infinity War. However, the biggest mystery remains to be the truth about Hawkeye and his noticeable absence in the film’s promotional materials. After all, it looks like people finally know what will happen to his fellow absentee Ant-Man. A new promo tour for the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick may have confirmed that Scott Lang is joining the team in the fight against Thanos.

It’s no surprise that fans have been concerned about Hawkeye and Ant-Man’s whereabouts. Clint Barton was an important part of the first two Avengers films while Scott Lang proved to be an important ally to Steve Rogers in Captain America: Civil War. Although there are no new clues about Hawkeye just yet, Comicbook.com has found a new Avengers: Infinity War promo in Japan that may have offered a hint at what Ant-Man will be doing this April.

The Marvel Japan official Twitter account has announced that 10 costumes actually used for shooting in Avengers: Infinity War will be available for viewing at Toy Sapiens in Harajuku. The display will include costumes worn by Captain America, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Bucky Barnes, Black Widow, Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Loki. Interestingly, the tenth costume appears to be Ant-Man’s new suit.

The image certainly confirms that Scott Lang will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, and there is a possibility that Ant-Man will be one of the heroes who will face Thanos in the big fight. This isn’t a big surprise although Paul Rudd’s character has not shown up in the trailers or posters. However, it looks like the Russo brothers plan to keep Hawkeye hidden away up until the premiere of their highly anticipated movie. In fact, the directors have assured fans that Jeremy Renner will be in the movie.

Marvel

Joe Russo recently joked about forgetting to call Jeremy Renner and ask him to join the film. However, the Avengers: Infinity War co-director also stated that they have “a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye” in the MCU flick.

Find out what happens to Ant-Man and Hawkeye in Avengers: Infinity War, which will finally premiere on April 27.