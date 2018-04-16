Prince Harry Allegedly Furious As Michelle Obama Was Not Invited To His Wedding On May 19, ‘Mirror’ Reports

Prince Harry reportedly wants to invite the Obamas, but he can't so he is not happy about it.

Michelle Obama and her husband, Barack, were not invited to the royal wedding, and it has been claimed that this made Prince Harry furious. It was said that the prince was very disappointed as his close friends were excluded from the wedding guest list when he and Meghan want them to be there.

According to the Mirror, Prince Harry felt this way because Michelle somehow played as matchmaker for him and Meghan. He is upset that the former U.S. first lady would not be able to witness the wedding when she had a hand in introducing the former Suits actress to him.

Likewise, it was said that Prince Harry and Meghan were devastated that Michelle Obama is not going to come to their big day. Allegedly, a source revealed the prince thinks that without Michelle, there wouldn’t be a wedding in the first place, and this reason is enough for her to be invited.

“He was not happy such a legitimate reason was ignored,” the source said.

As reported by CNN on April 11, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prime Minister Theresa May, President Donald Trump, and the Obamas are not attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding next month.

“It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both UK and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding,” the Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Queen Elizabeth was also consulted on this matter, and she approved the decision.

Marital bliss: Trump, Obama and other politicians not invited to UK's royal wedding.https://t.co/Hokw560bfK pic.twitter.com/ghCQOTDCsf — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) April 10, 2018

A staff member working for the British royals further explained that despite being close friends of Prince Harry, Barack and Michelle Obama were not invited because it would spark a “diplomatic headache.”

This simply means that political tensions will probably arise if the Obamas are attending the wedding while Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are not. The whole situation would be seen as a major snub and this was what the royal family is trying to prevent.

In any case, now that the wedding invites are out, it appears that the nuptials are going to be very intimate as only close friends of the couple are expected to be inside Windsor Castle to witness and celebrate the royal wedding of the year.

Kensington Palace mentioned that charity workers, young community leaders, and injured servicemen are among the 2,640 people who will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding. Also, the guest list includes 100 students from local schools, 500 members of the royal household, seven recipients of The Diana Award, and some young survivors of the March 2017 London terror attack.

Members of the public from around the UK have this week learned that they will be amongst the 2,640 people at Windsor Castle for Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. pic.twitter.com/cjAHVEF4gu — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2018