Melissa McCarthy Flaunts 75-Lb Weight Loss & ‘Mom Boobs,’ Eats Pot Candy In ‘Life Of The Party’ [Video]

The new 'Life Of The Party' trailer shows Melissa McCarthy at her comedic best after shedding 75 pounds.

Melissa McCarthy has been stunning her fans after her 75-pound weight loss. But as McCarthy proves in her newest movie, this funny lady of film hasn’t lost any of her comedic talents.

Life Of The Party once again brings together Melissa’s acting talents with her husband Ben Falcone helming behind the camera, pointed out ET. McCarthy’s character Deanna faces the wrath of her daughter, who is annoyed when Deanna responds to her divorce by heading back to college. That school just happens to be her daughter’s university.

Although Deanna does her best to defend her decision to go to college, her explanation that she regrets not getting a degree doesn’t stop the mean girl words about the middle-aged woman’s figure. That hair (no, Melissa hasn’t lost her style sense: It’s a wig) also comes in for its share of mocking.

“I don’t know what’s sadder, the mom perm or the mom boobs.”

Life Of The Party shows McCarthy’s character charming a handsome fraternity dude, nibbling on chocolate made with pot, and even going to a wild party. As for her response to that mean girl mocking her “mom boobs,” Deanna has the perfect answer.

Melissa McCarthy’s Life Of The Party Character Defends Her ‘Mom Boobs’

“These [mom boobs] allowed [my daughter] to suckle at these teats for 28 months. I wear them around my waist proudly,” announces McCarthy’s character.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone teamed up to pen the script for ‘Life Of The Party,’ which he also directed. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Images

The second Life Of The Party trailer was just released on April 18. Fans had mixed reactions to what one commentator described as “Melissa McCarthy playing Melissa McCarthy,” but most admitted that although her new film is classic McCarthy the comedienne, it still brings chuckles.

“I can’t lie. I laughed throughout the trailer,” noted one critic.

But although Melissa plays a character written to flaunt the actress’s comedic talents, some of the words uttered by Deanna show the very real feelings of some parents about the sacrifices that they made for their kids.

“I don’t regret staying at home and being your mom,” emphasizes Deanna. “But I regret not getting my degree.”

But there’s a happy ending to this housewife’s tale, with McCarthy’s character getting a new name (Dee Rock) as well as an education in a senior year that she — and her daughter — will never forget. Melissa’s fans can get ready to flock to Life Of The Party next month, with the official theater opening slated for May 11.

Life Of The Party Gets Red Carpet Premiere

Prior to the theater release, Life Of The Party will premiere in Auburn on April 30. Melissa and her husband-director Ben Falcone will attend the red carpet event at the AMC Tiger 13 on East University Drive, reported the Auburn Plainsman.

In addition to McCarthy and Falcone, Gillian Jacobs, Julie Bowen, Matt Walsh, Molly Gordon, Stephen Root, Jessie Ennis, Adria Arjona, Debby Ryan, Jimmy O. Yang, and Luke Benward will attend the movie’s premiere. Auburn won the honors of hosting the premiere in a college campus contest held by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Melissa also proudly shared her Life Of The Party video on Instagram.

In contrast to the mixed reaction to the YouTube video, McCarthy’s Instagram followers expressed their excitement and enthusiasm.

Several women shared that they related to Melissa’s character.

“Looks so funny and relatable! I am a 40 something year old woman working on her college degree.”

Another wrote that Life Of The Party describes her life “going to college after 50,” while one fan called McCarthy her “spirit animal.” And in keeping with the movie’s storyline of a mom and daughter, one fan wrote that she and her mother will be watching the movie together.

Life Of The Party also is drawing attention to McCarthy’s 75-pound weight loss, pointed out the Daily Mail.

The popular ketogenic diet has gotten credit for Melissa’s weight loss. To take off the pounds, McCarthy’s keto diet required drastically cutting her intake of carbohydrates and eliminating sugar.

Melissa ate moderate amounts of protein and consumed generous servings of healthy fats. McCarthy has been enthusiastic about her decision to lose weight, calling it the “best thing” she ever did.

“I feel amazing,” added Melissa.