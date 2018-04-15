Watch James Comey Interview Live Online, Mobile, TV: Start Time ’20/20′ Interview With Former FBI Director

Even if you don't have cable, there are several totally legal ways to watch the much-anticipated Comey interview Sunday night.

What time does the former FBI Director James Comey interview start on Sunday night? And how can you watch the 20/20 special live streaming online or on your mobile device? If you aren’t near a TV when the former FBI director’s interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos airs on April 15, don’t fret.

In addition to watching the Comey interview on your local ABC channel, there are several cable-free options that will allow many viewers to watch the one-hour special live streaming on their computer, smartphone, tablet, or via a streaming device like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Roku, and Apple TV.

Comey Interview Start Time

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos is the first to interview James Comey since he was fired by President Donald Trump in May 2017. During an interview with WABC-TV Eyewitness News last week, Stephanopoulos said that he was “surprised” by what he heard during his conversation with Comey

“I’ve never had an interview like this,” Stephanopolous told WABC’s Bill Ritter. “Never like this, that was this intense, potentially this consequential and where I was as surprised as I was by what I heard.”

The 20/20 special begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT (9 p.m. CT) on Sunday, April 15. Here are your options for viewing the interview that airs two days before Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, is released.

How To Watch The James Comey Interview Live Streaming Online

If you don’t have cable, here are some options for watching the Comey interview on Sunday night.

Ralph Alswang / Disney ABC Press

DirectTV Now live streams local ABC channels in many cities. A free 7-day trial is currently available. Watch the 20/20 special on TV using a streaming device, on your computer, or on your mobile device via the DirectTV Now app.

Hulu also offers live streaming of ABC programming in select cities with a Hulu Live subscription. Normally $39.95 per month, you can try the service free for 7 days. Use a streaming device to watch Hulu Live on your TV, or download the mobile app to watch on your smartphone or tablet.

If you have a cable subscription, ABC will be live streaming the interview James Comey on ABC.go or via the Watch ABC app. You must log in with your cable TV provider credentials to watch the live stream.

If you miss the James Comey interview on Sunday night, ABC may post clips from the special on the 20/20 YouTube account after the special airs. Watch a preview of the interview below.