Lakers Rumors: Brook Lopez Re-Signing On Cheap Deal If Paul George, LeBron Head To LA, Per ‘ClutchPoints’

Brook Lopez is expected to be one of the casualties of the Los Angeles Lakers’ plan to pursue superstar free agents in the upcoming offseason. Signing two-maximum salaried players will prevent the Lakers from giving Lopez a decent contract, which could force him to entertain offers from other NBA teams. However, in an exit interview, the 30-year-old center expressed his willingness to give the Lakers a huge discount on one condition.

According to ClutchPoints, Brook Lopez will take a pay cut to return to the Lakers if they will become a legitimate title contender next season. Since assuming front office roles, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka have revealed their plan to sign two superstars who can bring them back to title contention. In most NBA rumors, LeBron James and Paul George have emerged as the Lakers’ top targets in the upcoming free agency.

At 30, money is no longer the top priority of Brook Lopez. He could be thinking that he has already earned enough, and it’s time for him to chase for something bigger, which is winning an NBA championship. Just the combination of Lopez, James, and George paired with young guns Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will undeniably make the Lakers one of the favorite teams to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Lopez admitted the huge adjustment he has made in order to fit with the Lakers. Despite receiving a diminished role, he still managed to establish an impressive presence and became a dominant force for the Lakers on both ends of the floor. Even if his future with the purple and gold is uncertain, Lopez invites other incoming free agents to consider the Lakers as their next destination this summer.

“There’s a lot different variables, but I love what’s going on here,” Lopez said, via NBA.com. “There’s a great foundation, great young players and there’s a lot to be said about continuity. When we were healthy, we could compete with everyone. It’s a great place to be going forward, not just for myself, but for a free agent looking to sign somewhere.”

Lopez’s willingness to take a pay cut is undeniably good news for the Lakers. There are only a few players of his caliber who will sacrifice huge money to help a team win an NBA championship. However, the Lakers will need to exert a huge effort to sign both LeBron James and Paul George. Johnson and Pelinka will soon show the league what they are capable of as the new Lakers executives.