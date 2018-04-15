Huey Lewis Reveals Meniere’s Disease Diagnosis, Cancels All Shows Due To Hearing Loss

The ‘80s hitmaker puts his career on hold as he tries to save his hearing.

Huey Lewis has some bad news. The Huey Lewis and the news frontman has canceled all of the band’s upcoming 2018 tour dates due to a serious medical issue that has damaged his hearing to the point that he can’t hear music well enough to sing. Huey broke the news to fans on the band’s official website and on Twitter, telling his followers he is struggling to perform his famous songs thirty years after his MTV heyday.

In his statement, Huey Lewis informed fans that his medical issue started just two months ago before a concert in Dallas. Huey revealed that although he can still hear “a little,” he can no longer hear music well enough to sing.

“The lower frequencies distort violently, making it impossible to find pitch,” Lewis explained.

The 67-year-old singer also revealed that he has received opinions from top docs at prestigious medical facilities including the Mayo Clinic and the Stanford Ear Institute and that it has been determined that he suffers from Meniere’s disease, an inner ear disorder that produces bouts of vertigo and hearing loss.

“[Doctors} agreed that I can’t perform until I improve. Therefore the only prudent thing to do is to cancel all future shows,” Huey Lewis wrote to his heartbroken fans, before promising that he plans to focus on getting better so he can perform again someday. You can read Huey Lewis’ complete statement below.

The response from my colleagues, friends and fans has been truly overwhelming. And extremely heartening. It helps me to focus on improving, and finding a way to sing again. Thanks to everyone. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 14, 2018

Many fans and famous friends, including singer Richard Marx and original MTV VJ Martha Quinn took to Twitter to offer Huey Lewis best wishes.

Wishing my buddy @Huey_Lewis_News a fast and complete recovery. https://t.co/YkPCZx9u5g — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 13, 2018

Like all your fans @Huey_Lewis_News sad to hear this news but your health most important take care of the YOU that has given us so much joy and music! Heart of rock 'n roll always beating for you! Much love, Marthahttps://t.co/JAH0FReYJz — Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) April 13, 2018

Huey Lewis later thanked his fans and friends for all of their support.

The response from my colleagues, friends and fans has been truly overwhelming. And extremely heartening. It helps me to focus on improving, and finding a way to sing again. Thanks to everyone. – Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) April 14, 2018

Huey Lewis shot to stardom in the early 1980s during MTV’s early days, churning out hits including “The Heart of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “If This Is It,” “Heart and Soul,” “Power of Love,” “Stuck With You,” and “I Want a New Drug.”

Huey Lewis is not the first rock star who has dealt with hearing loss issues. AC/DC legend Brian Johnson was recently forced to quit the band he fronted since 1980 due to severe hearing loss. In addition, rock legend Eric Clapton told BBC Radio 2 program Steve Wright in the Afternoon, that he is suffering from tinnitus, a ringing in the ear caused by exposure to excessive noise.