Official Photographer Has Been Chosen For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding

Although Meghan Markle may have made an impromptu trip to the United States prior to her wedding to Prince Harry in May, that does not mean that planning and preparation for the big day have slowed down at all. In fact, a new announcement from Kensington Palace on Friday has revealed that the couple has chosen their official photographer for the royal wedding, and it is someone who has already proven themselves when it comes to taking beautiful pictures of Markle and the prince.

According to Fox News, the same man who took the now-famous engagement photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that were released back in November, will also be photographing the royal wedding on May 19. A statement from the palace explained that Alexi Lubomirski will be taking pictures of the couple following their wedding at St. George’s Chapel. The wedding photos will be taken at Windsor Castle, which is not only the primary venue for the wedding festivities, but it is also one of Queen Elizabeth II’s primary residences.

On top of the statement from Kensington Palace itself, a statement was also sent out by Lubomirski. In the photographer’s statement in regard to being chosen as the official wedding photographer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, he said that he “could not be more thrilled or honored to photograph this historic occasion.” Alexi Lubomirski also referred back to the engagement photographs he took last year, saying that having taken those pictures and now being able to witness the next chapter in their relationship is an honor and a joy for him. The photographer said that he is excited to capture the “next chapter in this wonderful love story.”

Alexi is a well-known portrait photographer, and photographed Prince Harry and Ms. Markle last year at Frogmore House, Windsor, to mark the news of their engagement. pic.twitter.com/p42g8QRjmY — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 13, 2018

In an earlier interview with Lubomirski, the photographer said that the initial engagement photos he took for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle actually came out of nowhere, as he was in England when the announcement was made. The reason he was chosen was that one of Markle’s friends had seen his work on Instagram and pointed it out to her, letting the former actress know that she would love him. According to Alexi Lubomirski, taking the pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “was one of the easiest, most joyful jobs because they were so deliciously in love.”

With the royal wedding fast approaching, it makes sense that the final details seem to be quickly coming together. Even as Markle seems to be tying up some loose ends with her recent trip to the U.S., it seems that everything is falling into place for the couple as their big day inches closer.