Will Ferrell Involved In Serious Car Accident, ‘TMZ’ Reports

The actor has been released from the hospital and is okay, according to his reps.

According to TMZ, Will Ferrell, 50, was involved in a serious car accident Thursday night on his way home. TMZ reports that his SUV flipped over in a two-car accident; the actor was rushed with two others to a hospital for treatment. The incident occurred in Orange County on the I-5 freeway around 11 p.m., and Ferrell was one of three passengers in the chauffeur-driven SUV. According to Hollywood Life, he was “speaking on his phone as firefighters loaded up his stretcher to take him to the hospital” after the crash.

The 50-year-old was reportedly on the way back from a Funny or Die event near San Diego, where he appeared as Ron Burgundy, according to TMZ. Witnesses said the vehicle was side-swiped by another one at around 11 p.m. A witness told Hollywood Life that a woman in the vehicle was seriously injured and was bleeding profusely on the scene. The actor was reportedly bleeding profusely from the nose and his car looked seriously damaged. TMZ and Hollywood Life reached out to the actor’s reps for an update on his condition.

The Anchorman actor appeared at an event, called Glam Up the Midterms, which aimed to get millennials involved with the midterm elections, along with Billy Eichner, according to Hollywood Life. Ferrell and Eichner talked about the upcoming primary in CA-49, and the actor appeared as Ron Burgundy from Anchorman. Pictures of the crash show two seriously damaged vehicles. The actor’s rep told TMZ he’s been released from the hospital and is doing well. Ferrell did not suffer any serious injury according to the report.

Will Ferrell and other unidentified patients were reportedly transported to the hospital with unknown injuries https://t.co/KLkQBtiUGN — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 13, 2018

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the four people in his SUV all suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital. California Highway Patrol spokesman, Rafael Reynoso, told the Hollywood Reporter, there is no evidence of alcohol or drugs in the crash.

Will Ferrell hospitalized after car crash in California https://t.co/x0s9EaRIt9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 13, 2018

Will Ferrell is known for playing hilarious roles in his films. The actor was named the best comedian of 2015 in the British GQ Men of the Year awards and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 24, 2015. Ferrell was seen attending an NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets on April 10. The actor reportedly wore a fake Masters green jacket to the basketball game.