Rob Kardashian Regrets Trusting Tristan Thompson With Khloe, ‘Super Pi**ed’ Over Scandal, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

The 'Rob & Chyna' star is reportedly furious about the NBA star's infidelity and regrets trusting him with his sister, 'Hollywood Life' reported.

Rob Kardashian is allegedly “super pi**ed” after hearing about Tristan Thompson’s alleged infidelity. The reality star, who is known to have a close relationship with Khloe, is reportedly furious that the NBA star broke his sister’s heart.

In an exclusive report by Hollywood Life, it has been alleged that Rob is not taking Tristan’s cheating on Khloe lightly. Apparently, the 31-year-old Arthur George owner is furious about the incident, so much so that he now regrets trusting the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

A source allegedly told the outlet that Rob and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family feels betrayed by Khloe’s baby daddy, especially since they thought he had nothing but good intentions.

The outlet cited that Rob is “super pi**ed” that Tristan broke his sister’s heart at such a crucial time. The father of one reportedly “feels like an idiot” for believing that the basketball star was completely different than Khloe’s previous partners, including former NBA star Lamar Odom.

Apparently, the Rob & Chyna star feels like Tristan really had him “fooled” and regrets trusting him with Khloe in the first place.

“Rob is seriously p–ed because he believed that Tristan was different, genuine and sincere. And, he feels like an idiot for ever trusting Tristan.”

Meanwhile, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly unfollowed Tristan on social media. According to Mirror, the entire family — Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and even Scott Disick — removed the NBA player from their feeds.

It was also noted that Khloe herself unfollowed her baby daddy but has yet to delete their loved-up pictures from her account.

Most social media users are now wondering if Khloe will still give Tristan another chance after all the cheating scandals. Previously, it has been reported that the Revenge Body star is “in complete denial” of her baby daddy’s infidelity despite all the obvious evidence that surfaced online.

Apparently, the new mom is convincing herself that Tristan couldn’t do something like that, especially now that they have a baby.

There were also claims that Khloe allegedly believes that Tristan was simply misunderstood and even assured her famous sisters that he would be able to explain himself to her.

With great love… ???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 21, 2018 at 8:38am PST

In fact, the reality star allowed him to welcome their baby girl together when she gave birth Thursday morning. Khloe has “basically already forgiven” Tristan for the sake of their daughter, it has been reported.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have yet to address the issue as of this moment. It remains unclear if the couple will stay together or called it quits after the cheating scandal.