Bella Thorne Reveals Instagram Is A Job To Her, And How Much She Makes From Posting In New ‘Vogue’ Documentary

Social media is a way for friends and family to stay connected, while also being able to get a glimpse into the private life of celebrities. While many fans who follow their favorite celebrities may not realize it, often times posts from some stars are actually being monetized, which means they are making money from sharing pictures and videos with their followers. One star who is definitely using social media to make money is Bella Thorne, who admitted in a new Vogue documentary that she looks at Instagram as a job.

As part of the special documentary that was produced for Broadly and Vogue, fans got a chance to get an inside look at who Thorne is, even as she works on rebranding herself. However, one of the major takeaways from the documentary was that the former Disney star sees her social media accounts as another job. As part of talking about how she makes money from her posts to Instagram and Snapchat, Bella Thorne even revealed exactly how much money she makes from each of her posts.

According to E! News, Thorne explained that for making a grid post on Instagram, which is the standard post to the platform, she makes $65,000 per post. When it comes to sharing a story post on Instagram, the actress makes between $10,000 to $20,000, with a Snapchat post being the same as an Instagram story.

Bella Thorne explained that she looks at Instagram as “100 percent a job to me.” She also said that when she was 18-years-old she had $200 in her bank account, and within a year to a year and a half, she was able to purchase the house she currently lives in. Thorne said that all of the money she has made is thanks to her Instagram and other social media posts.

With more than 17 million followers on Instagram alone, it makes sense that Bella Thorne has chosen to monetize her social media platforms. As a woman who has been trying to shed her Disney image and seize the day as a young celebrity in Hollywood, the actress has been working hard to show the world a new side of herself. As a businesswoman, Thorne has proven that she knows how to make money and build a brand that people recognize.