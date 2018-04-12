‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Mark Hamill ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Reprising Role After Carrie Fisher’s Death

The voice actor seems not interested in returning to 'Star Wars' in general.

After saying Carrie Fisher’s role in Star Wars: Episode 9 as General Leia Organa is “irreplaceable,” it looks like Mark Hamill is not interested to reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in the film anymore. The death of the late actress greatly affected the 66-year-old actor, to the point that he has no plans to return to the iconic movie franchise. In fact, in an interview, the voice actor revealed he lose the ability to enjoy the film like he used to.

“It really has tarnished my ability to enjoy it to its fullest,” he told ABC News. After Luke Skywalker’s death in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans are still hoping to see the Jedi Master once again in Star Wars: Episode 9 – even as a Force Ghost. In fact, a lot of people have been asking about his possible return since the sequel trilogy’s second movie ended.

“I don’t care anymore on that level,” Mark Hamill frankly said. He explained that with the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, followed by Luke Skywalker’s demise in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the original Star Wars trio will never be back. “You just can’t get the band back together the way you wanted it to be,” he said. He even added that the franchise’s flow of the story should never be that way.

Meanwhile, talking about his career as a Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill told Collider “he had the most amazing entrance” since the start of the sequel trilogy. Fans had waited for a long time to see Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Hence, he considers his appearance at the seventh movie’s end as the grandest entrance ever in his career.

This even made his return in Star Wars: The Last Jedi much-awaited and anticipated. Mark Hamill also described Luke Skywalker’s death in the sequel trilogy’s second movie as “incredible exit.” With that, he explained he really didn’t have a “beginning, middle, and end” in the film franchise. He justified he had a beginning and an end, but he still feels his story is complete.

So, talking about his possible return in Star Wars: Episode 9 at the time, he said he will just follow whatever Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams’ decision. If Luke Skywalker will just have a minimal role or will be non-existent, everything will be fine with him.

Star Wars: Episode 9 will be released on December 20, 2019.