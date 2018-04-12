Kylie Jenner Has Anxiety Over Relationship With Travis Scott After Tristan’s Scandal, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal affected Kylie Jenner in a deeper way, as she is now allegedly getting paranoid that she will be the next one to get cheated on.

Tristan Thompson is currently the number one enemy of the Kardashian/Jenner clan and their supporters after all the cheating scandal news broke. Following the Cleveland Cavaliers star’s shocking betrayal to heavily pregnant Khloe Kardashian, a new report claims that Kylie Jenner is so traumatized with the news that she’s all tensed-up with her own relationship with Travis Scott.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 20-year-old television personality is feeling so bad that her sister Khloe Kardashian had to go through this unimaginable heartache during her pregnancy. The insider then revealed that Kylie Jenner’s disappointment over Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal affected her in a deeper way, as she is now allegedly getting paranoid that she will be the next one to get cheated on.

“Kylie’s sick over what Khloe is going through, she’s hurting [badly] for her sister,” the source told the site. “But it’s also causing her another kind of anguish, it’s kicked off a lot of anxiety about her own relationship.”

Travis Scott may have been in the music industry for quite a while but his career recently skyrocketed and it could possibly be a result of his link to Kylie Jenner. With his busy schedule, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star could certainly not keep up with her partner and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal is now allegedly on the back of Kylie’s mind.

“Her biggest fear is getting cheated on. She trusts Travis but the lesson she’s getting from what’s happening to Khloe is that you really can’t ever know,” the source continued. “This is having a massive impact on Kylie’s emotional well being, she’s dealing with bad anxiety over this.”

Kylie Jenner’s fear is quite understandable as Travis Scott has faced some cheating rumors of his own before. In fact, Radar Online has previously claimed that Kylie Jenner and the 25-year-old rapper had a huge fight prior to the birth of their daughter Stormi. The insider even said at the time that there was a possibility that their fight might lead to a permanent breakup.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have never addressed all the cheating rumors.