Carrie Underwood Reveals The Inspiration Behind Emotional New Song, ‘Cry Pretty’

Carrie's opening up about her powerful new song -- listen to it here.

Carrie Underwood is sharing the inspiration behind her hot new single, “Cry Pretty.” According to PopCulture.com, the country superstar opened up about the writing process behind the song this week, admitting that she’s “very proud” of the powerful track, which she officially released into the world on April 11.

Speaking of the writing process, Carrie, who impressively both co-wrote and co-produced her latest hit, explained that the concept came about during a writing session with a trio of fellow accomplished female songwriters.

“‘Cry Pretty’ all started when I had a writing day with and Hillary Lindsey, Liz Rose and Lori McKenna, aka The Love Junkies,” Underwood explained of the song, which is already riding high on iTunes just hours after its official release. “Hillary came in with the title and a few lines and we all just loved it.”

“I mean we’re all women in different places in our lives and kind of have all lived different lives and from different places, but we all love music and we all love you know sharing our heart in your music. Off we went,” Carrie continued.

The country superstar then admitted that she knew she wanted the song to be her single as soon as she, Hillary, Liz, and Lori wrote it together.

“I left that day so excited and feeling so good about and couldn’t wait to get my hands on it, as an artist and also as a producer,” Carrie said. “So, it’s come a long way since the day we wrote it, but it’s something I’m very proud of.”

Underwood is set to debut “Cry Pretty” live with a performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15. The star is also nominated for two awards at the event, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the Year with Keith Urban for their duet, “The Fighter.”

The star’s appearance at the country music award show will mark her first public appearance – and first return to the stage – since she fell outside her home in November of 2017. The “Good Girl” singer suffered some pretty serious injuries as a result of the fall that happened on some hard steps, including a broken wrist, several cuts and abrasions, and multiple stitches to her face.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie also announced earlier this year that she’ll be taking the stage again at CMA Fest in June after staying under the radar over the past few months as she recovered from her injuries.

Underwood’s latest comments about her new song come shortly after she spoke about the track in a personal letter to fans on her Fan Club earlier this week. She called the song “emotional” shortly before its release.

Carrie noted that the track — which is her first single since she dropped the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics theme “The Champion” in February — is pretty personal for her and reflects a lot on what she’s been through over the past few months.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

According to E! Online, Underwood shared with fans that the lyrics of “Cry Pretty” actually “refer to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back” and also reflect on what she’s been through and the feelings she’s had lately.

Speaking of the song, Carrie wrote in her letter, “It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life.”

Underwood, who’s mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher, then added that the song is “emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

Carrie Underwood’s new song “Cry Pretty” is available now.