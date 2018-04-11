Watch Knicks Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

LeBron James and Cleveland host the Knicks in their final game of the regular season.

NBA fans can watch Knicks vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage on Wednesday night. The two teams meet up just ahead of the NBA Playoffs, with Cleveland headed for the postseason and New York headed for another NBA Draft lottery pick. Here’s the latest NBA game preview, including matchup odds, start time, channel, and how to watch the Knicks vs. Cavs live streaming online Wednesday night.

According to the Odds Shark, the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-31) will be overwhelming favorites for tonight’s game, as they are favored by 14.5 points on the latest consensus odds. The Cavs are also a large -2,300 favorite at the Bovada sportsbook. The visiting New York Knicks (28-53) are +850 or +1,100 at several sportsbooks for their moneyline price, as of this report. The over/under points total is listed at 220 points for the game in Cleveland.

As of right now, Cleveland has managed to hold onto home court advantage for at least the first round of the playoffs, as the Philadelphia 76ers are a game ahead of them in the NBA standings. If things end up that way, then Cleveland is looking at a first-round matchup against the Indiana Pacers. A win over the Knicks tonight will give them momentum as they get ready for the postseason, something which New York hasn’t been involved in for five seasons now.

New York has several injuries to be aware of which could impact their performance tonight on the road. They include Emmanuel Mudiay (concussion), Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle), and Enes Kanter (back), all of whom are listed as doubtful for tonight’s contest. Kristaps Porzingis has been done for the season due to his unfortunate injury, so they’ll once again go back to the drawing board for the new season.

Cleveland has posted a 9-1 record against the Knicks in their last 10 meetings and has a 6-4 record against the spread in those games. Their most recent win came several days ago at Madison Square Garden with LeBron scoring 26 while dishing out 11 assists and collecting six boards. Ahead of tonight’s final game of the season, their only injury listed at the moment was for shooting guard Rodney Hood, who will be out of action due to an Achilles injury.

Wednesday night’s New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage comes through different channels or networks based on viewing region. For the Cleveland regions, the game will be telecast on Fox Sports Ohio. For the New York regions, this matchup is on MSG. All other regions will need to watch the game using an NBA League Pass subscription on TV.

To watch the Knicks vs. Cavs live streaming online, cable and satellite subscribers with Fox Sports Ohio can use the Fox Sports Go website or mobile apps. Viewers who have MSG can use the MSG Go website or their compatible apps. For other viewers, it’s ideal to purchase this game individually through the NBA League Pass website or apps for live streaming. More details are available at the NBA League Pass website.