Khloe Kardashian Readies For Baby’s Birth – Alleged Tristan Thompson Mistress: ‘I’m Pregnant,’ Reports ‘OK!’

Khloe Kardashian is too far along in her pregnancy to fly out of Cleveland for labor and her baby's birth as another woman claims Tristan Thompson got her pregnant, too.

All eyes are on Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and women who were allegedly spotted in videos with the beleaguered Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star. Videos of Lani Blair from Instagram titled “Last night in Cleveland” are going viral from February 25, as reported by the Inquisitr. Khloe may be getting backlash online from some folks who accuse the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of stealing Tristan away, but many fans are keeping an eye out for signs of Khloe going into labor in Cleveland, even as a different woman claims ties to Tristan and alleges that she is also pregnant.

Dr. Thais Aliabadi rushed to a hospital in Cleveland, according to OK! Magazine, as revealed via an Instagram story that has been deleted from the doctor’s account. On Saturday, April 7, Dr. Thais wrote that she had the best job in the world, tipping off Instagram viewers who noticed that the OB/GYN physician was not at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to OK! Magazine, another woman is claiming that she is carrying Tristan’s baby — and it’s not Lani Blair. While confusion exists about the identities of all the women who have appeared in recently leaked videos showing Tristan with women in 2017 and 2018, at least one woman named “Stephanie” is claiming that Thompson appeared in an adult video that was posted to her Instagram account. However, Tristan’s face could not be seen in the NSFW video.

Tristan Thompson Cheating on Khloe Kardashian with 2 Women in New Video https://t.co/qbpdPFzQ2k — TMZ (@TMZ) April 10, 2018

Stephanie also claimed, “I’m pregnant too since everything out here,” before writing that her Instagram account being hacked forced her to set up a new account. Stephanie tagged Tristan on Instagram and still claims she’s pregnant.

Kardashian is expected to give birth in Cleveland, reports the Mercury News, because Khloe is too far along in her pregnancy to fly from Cleveland to Los Angeles, even if Khloe decided to take a private jet.

As the controversy continues, some celebrities are urging Khloe to forgive Tristan, reports TMZ, while other outlets are reporting that Khloe is feeling unmerciful.

Tristan’s alleged cheating has caused members of the Kardashian family to unfollow Tristan on social media, reports the Daily Mail.

Khloe reportedly wants to move in with Kris Jenner and allegedly “never wants to see his face again,” according to the Mirror.