Lani Blair Feb. 25 Instagram Video: ‘Last Night In Cleveland’ Viral As More Tristan Thompson Videos Emerge

Lani Blair's Instagram video from February 25, "Last Night in Cleveland," goes viral as another woman shares explicit footage she claims stars Tristan Thompson.

Lani Blair’s name has been on the fingertips of plenty of journalists and readers keeping track of the alleged cheating scandal surrounding Tristan Thompson, as reported by TMZ. Along with a different Instagram beauty who claims she posted an explicit tape with Tristan, the Daily Mail reports that Blair allegedly spent a recent weekend with Lani. However, Blair’s Instagram account contains a clip of Lani in Cleveland during a time when the Cavaliers were also in Cleveland that has tongues wagging and viewers ogling.

As reported by the Inquisitr, Lani Blair may have switch her Instagram account to private, but Blair’s Instagram followers are turning to the selfies and videos that Blair has posted in order to discover more clues about her alleged relationship with Tristan.

According to Lani’s Instagram account, which has switched to private since the Tristan controversy broke on Tuesday, April 10, Blair initially promoted the Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Queens, New York. That Instagram post has since been deleted from Instagram, but screenshots and videos of Lani’s Instagram account continue to spread on social media. With a whopping 363,000 Instagram followers, Lani enjoys a large following on Instagram, where Blair promotes everything from clothing to hair to “large bag Tuesdays” at the strip club.

Photos of Blair from Instagram are appearing on Twitter, as well as videos of Lani from her Instagram account – interspersed with memes and GIFs on Twitter.

One specific video that Lani posted to Instagram, dated February 25, contains the description “Last night in Cleveland,” and appears to show Blair dancing on a couch and showing off her black dress with silver cutout designs on the sides, topped off with black high heel shoes. The Instagram video was taken on Saturday, February 24, according to the description. As seen in the below photo, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson played against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, February 25, in Cleveland.

Tristan Thompson went up against the Spurs on February 25, the same day Lani Blair posted an Instagram video titled, “Last night in Cleveland.” Tony Dejak / AP Images

According to WTOP, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost that game to the Spurs, 110-94. During that game, Tristan Thompson “shot a combined 6 of 28.”

The prior weekend, on Saturday, February 17, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were photographed in Los Angeles, California, attending a dinner, as reported by Getty Images.

By March 10, Khloe was helping Tristan celebrate his birthday at Beauty & Essex, along with Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and friends in Los Angeles, as reported by Getty Images.