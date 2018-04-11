Stephen King called the 'A Quiet Place' an 'extraordinary piece of work'.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place is being dubbed the scariest movie of the year, and Chris Pratt most certainly agrees.

Over the weekend Chris Pratt took to Instagram to give a quick review about A Quiet Place, telling his followers that they “have to go see this movie.” In the caption, he wrote that the thriller delivers “amazing performances” from its stars and boasts a “totally original idea.” The film, directed by Krasinski himself, grossed a stunning $50 million domestically, making it the second biggest debut for 2018 next to Black Panther, Entertainment Weekly reported. Rotten Tomatoes has given the film a 96 percent fresh rating.

Pratt isn’t the only celebrity raving about A Quiet Place on social media. Fellow actors Elizabeth Banks and Ryan Reynolds have praised the film as well. Even renowned horror and suspense writer Stephen King is impressed, calling the movie “an extraordinary piece of work.”

A Quiet Place has far exceeded expectations in terms of box office numbers and general viewer consensus. The horror film follows Krasinski and Blunt as a married couple trying to protect their family from a mysterious monster that tracks down sound. Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds star as Krasinski and Blunt’s onscreen children. Because of the film’s success, its screenwriters are already thinking about turning the supposed one-off into a potential franchise.

Bryan Woods and Scott Beck affirmed in an interview with Fandango that there are “so many things you could do” with the world of A Quiet Place. He added that there are “so many discarded set pieces” that could be utilized in future films and it’s only a matter of figuring out the characters and the situation that would govern that dynamic.

I’ve seen #AQuietPlace twice in one week. SEE THIS FILM! @johnkrasinski and #EmilyBlunt are my new parents. Congratulations, Ryan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 8, 2018

A QUIET PLACE is an extraordinary piece of work. Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera's eye open wide in a way few movies manage. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 6, 2018

With that said, the proposed A Quiet Place would no longer revolve around Krasinski and Blunt’s characters, but would instead introduce new characters and a new story of survival in the same world, but perhaps in a different setting or location. Krasinski, on the other hand, has not expressed any intention to return to the director’s chair for a sequel.

Producer Brad Fuller told Variety that there have been no discussions yet about A Quiet Place sequel, but the decision is ultimately up to Paramount Pictures.