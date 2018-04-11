Kourtney Kardashian’s BF Younes Bendjima Spotted With ‘Mystery Woman’ Amid Tristan Thompson’s Cheating Scandal

The 'mystery woman' was later identified as Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 'Daily Mail' reported.

Just days after Tristan Thompson was reportedly caught being “unfaithful” to his baby mama Khloe Kardashian, another member of the famous family is being bombarded with the same issue.

In a recent report by the Daily Mail, it has been alleged that Kourtney Kardashian’s much-younger boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was spotted getting cozy with a “mystery woman” during a night out in West Hollywood.

According to the outlet, the 24-year-old male model spent time with his lady friend while the reality star was away on a tropical vacation with sister Kim Kardashian.

In the photos obtained by the outlet, Younes can be seen standing outside with the brunette beauty. The two appeared to be comfortable with each other’s company, suggesting that they might have known each other for quite a while.

The outlet also noted that Kourtney’s boyfriend engaged in laughs and conversation with the woman before hugging her goodbye.

It was later revealed that the mystery woman was Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored girlfriend, Camila Morrone. And while the two seemed cozy during their night out, a source told the outlet that they are just close friends.

The photos quickly gained mixed reactions from people online, especially amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal. While some were convinced that the photos appeared innocent, others speculated that having an affair with someone close his age is not a far-fetched idea.

However, it is worth noting that Kourtney and Younes’ relationship has been going strong ever since they went public with their romance. In fact, just days after the intriguing photos surfaced online, the couple shared adorable pictures and videos together while enjoying a romantic getaway in an exotic location.

According to People, the couple vacationed at the luxurious Amanyara Resort in Turks and Caicos where they enjoyed breathtaking views and outdoor activities.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Camila, 20, was spotted with the Titanic heartthrob a few weeks ago enjoying a low-key breakfast date in West Hollywood. The two were first rumored to be dating after the actor was spotted leaving the model’s house.

They also attended Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded 40th birthday bash together in February.

So far, both Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have yet to address the latest rumors about them. Camila Morrone has yet to comment as well.