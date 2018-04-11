Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Tiara Print Bikini After Talking About Her Meghan Markle Encounter

Elizabeth Hurley rocked a bikini worthy of royalty for her latest photo shoot on Tagomago Island.

Elizabeth Hurley might want to send her beachwear brand’s Jewel Bikini to Meghan Markle as a wedding gift. The Royals actress recently told HELLO! Magazine that the future member of the royal family can count her as a fan after their “enchanting” meeting. A day after recounting her encounter with Markle, Hurley shared a photo of herself rocking a bikini fit for royalty.

According to Elizabeth Hurley, she met Meghan Markle at an NBC event they were both involved with. Markle left a good impression on the older actress, who didn’t seem too disappointed that she didn’t receive an invite to the royal wedding after getting chummy with Prince Harry’s future bride. Hurley said that she’s looking forward to watching the royal couple tie the knot on television.

“I thought she was enchanting,” the Austin Powers star gushed. “I loved her in Suits and I think she’ll be a superb asset to the royal family. I will definitely be watching the wedding on TV.”

Elizabeth Hurley is often asked about the royal family because she plays a fictional queen on her E! TV series. Perhaps it’s her role as Queen Helena on The Royals that inspired one of the latest additions to her swimsuit collection. The 52-year-old actress regularly uses Instagram to show off pieces from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The bikini that she recently modeled features a nod to queens and their extensive collections of sparkling jewels.

The Elizabeth Hurley Beach website describes the “Jewel Bikini” as incorporating its white, turquoise, and black leopard print with images of various jewels. The regal ornaments depicted on the two-piece swimsuit include exquisite tiaras, necklaces, and brooches. The string bikini also features gold rings on the halter-style top. There are similar accents on the low-cut bottoms, which tie at the sides. The bikini is part of Elizabeth’s 2018 swimwear collection.

According to Elizabeth, she’s currently doing a photoshoot on the private island of Tagomago, which is located near Ibiza. She’s staying at the only villa on the island, a five-bedroom luxury rental that costs over $35,000 a night. Each bedroom is decorated with a color theme, and she clearly shot the photo above in the blue room. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to give her followers a glimpse of the gorgeous island abode.

What a place – Tagomago Island, 900m from Ibiza. One of the most glorious places I’ve visited ???? pic.twitter.com/qL0acY23db — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) April 10, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley has also shared a photo of a red strapless swimsuit that was taken on the island. Her 2018 beachwear collection includes over half a dozen swimsuits, so she’s probably far from finished flaunting her beach bod in Tagomago.