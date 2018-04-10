Jeremy Vuolo Has Reportedly Told Jinger Duggar Vuolo To No Longer Fear Her Father, Reports ‘Hollywood Gossip’

The sixth Duggar child has been encouraged to live by her own rules and principles, not Jim Bob's.

The Hollywood Gossip has recently spoken to someone who has a close relationship with the Duggar family in the form of a former employee, and this employee has spoken out about Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo’s relationship. According to the Hollywood Gossip, Jeremy Vuolo was well aware that Jinger Duggar Vuolo wasn’t happy living by Jim Bob’s rules, and he ended up telling her that it was important to follow her own rules and not his.

Counting On fans are well aware Jinger Duggar Vuolo grew up in an extremely strict Christian household with her 18 other siblings and that she started to “break free” slightly when she married husband Jeremy Vuolo. The star has worn pants and waited more than a year to get pregnant, which are out of character for the rest of her siblings. Out of the six married Duggars, she is the only one to wait to get pregnant.

The anonymous tipster stated that he believes Jinger Duggar Vuolo found real happiness with her husband and is able to live a more fulfilled life with her husband in Laredo. They also stated that she had been “hemmed up” for too long and therefore is finally able to be herself.

The anonymous source says she “went rampant” when she hooked up with Jeremy and that he has told her that she’s not doing anything wrong by showing her arms or wearing pants. Growing up as a Duggar meant that Jinger wasn’t allowed to do either of these things, as her family had very strict rules on modesty.

The same insider said that they worry about some of the Duggar kids who may not be able to find happiness inside their family’s prescribed idea of it. Instead, some may suffer silently and never be able to be themselves.

The source also told the Hollywood Gossip that they believe Josiah will be the next one to rebel, and as he will be the head of his new family and set the rules and standards for his wife and his children.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their first child this summer.