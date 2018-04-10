Carrie Underwood Shares New Face Photo, Injury Update After Getting 40 To 50 Stitches In Her Face

Carrie's stepping back into the spotlight in a major way and revealing huge new music details.

Carrie Underwood is sharing a big update with fans five months after the fall that left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face. E! Online reports that the superstar shared a new look at her face and updated fans on how she’s been doing over the past several months as well as giving a huge new music update in a post on her official Fan Club blog on April 10.

The site reported that Underwood posted a very personal message after sharing the official artwork for her brand new single, titled “Cry Pretty,” across her various social media pages. The snap showed the star looking stunning with her glitter running down her face like tears.

After having a pretty tough time over the past few months, Carrie told fans in her letter that she’s now doing “pretty darn good.”

First sharing an update on her broken wrist, Underwood said that her “wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10% will come in time.”

She then updated her loyal followers on how her face has healed up after she confirmed in a similar blog post posted on New Year’s Eve that she had undergone major surgery on her face after falling outside her home on some hard steps shortly after co-hosting the CMA Awards in November.

“My face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while,” Carrie explained.

The American Idol winner – who recently joined Kelly Clarkson in putting those who pit the two against each other on serious blast – then revealed what she described as being the “silver lining” of her recent injury.

“One of the silver linings for me in this healing process is the time I’ve gotten to spend with [Mike Fisher] and [Isaiah Fisher]. I’ve been calling it ‘forced relaxation.’ Sometimes I think things happen in order to make us slow down,” the “Blown Away” singer shared. “It also means I’ve been home to support my favorite hockey player coming out of retirement!”

But it wasn’t just injury and family talk.

Carrie also shared her big plans to return to the music scene by dishing more details on her new song, “Cry Pretty,” after, per Access Online, she teased the song earlier this week on social media.

Underwood explained to fans that the new song’s lyrics “refer to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back.”

Carrie also said that the single is somewhat autobiographical and may potentially touch on her recent injuries. She confirmed that she co-wrote the single.

“It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life,” she said in the blog post. “It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!”

The mom of one then shared that she’s also very excited about her upcoming sixth studio album, her first since 2015’s Storyteller, which is expected to be released this summer.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“Cry Pretty” marks Underwood’s first single since she dropped “The Champion” featuring rapper Ludacris in February.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the song was used as NBC’s theme for both its Olympics and Super Bowl coverage and quickly rose to the top spot on iTunes.

Carrie Underwood’s brand new single “Cry Pretty” is set for release on April 11.