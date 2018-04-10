‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Dollar Bill Blackmails Liam And Wyatt — He’s Worse Than Ever!

This week on 'B&B' a recovering Bill wastes no time in trying to force his agenda on his sons.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 9-13 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) has face time with his two eldest sons, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Rather than a heartfelt father-son talk after Bill’s brush with near-death, the patriarch wastes no time in pushing his agenda and blackmailing his sons to try and force them to tow the line and do what he wants. Will either Liam or Wyatt cave to their dad’s demands?

Bill Offers Wyatt The World – At A Steep Cost

New B&B spoilers from the Courier Journal indicate that Bill targets Wyatt with an offer he thinks his son can’t refuse. Wyatt and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) outraged Bill with their engagement announcement, and before Liam shot him, he vowed that he would disown Wyatt and strip Katie’s custody of her son Will before he’d let them get married. The shooting put a hold on Bill’s threats, but now that he’s up and about, he’ll resume his tirade.

Wyatt is happily sitting behind Bill’s desk at Spencer Publications, having dethroned Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) who didn’t have signed papers that allowed him to keep the CEO chair. But it won’t be too long before Bill saunters into his office and decides to use Wyatt’s affection for being the boss against him. The Courier Journal spoilers predict that Bill offers Wyatt “the keys to the kingdom” with just one condition. Bill wants Wyatt to forget about Katie and choose his side.

Monday on @BandB_CBS: Bill tried to convince Liam to be with Hope. Read the entire #BoldandBeautiful recap https://t.co/qn15Xf3AYu pic.twitter.com/KlVVAm9Xil — soapcentral.com (@soapcentral) April 10, 2018

Wyatt Gets An Offer, Liam Gets A Threat

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill tempts Wyatt with the promise of power and the top slot at the family business, but for Liam, he’s got a much darker offer and a threat. Bill uses Liam’s confession as a tool to win Steffy Forrester (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood). Bill is ready to take everything from Liam to punish him for the shooting, but Liam can save himself. On Monday’s B&B, Liam listened as Bill encouraged him to forget Steffy and get with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) instead.

In a CBS clip from Monday’s show, Liam asks his dad angrily, “I get my freedom, and you get my wife, is that it?” and yes, that’s exactly Bill’s plan. Dollar Bill told Liam that there’s “a sense of destiny” between Liam and Hope. He then told his son that Liam and Steffy had a good run, but said he knows Liam won’t look at her the same way after Bill slept with her. Bill then cushioned the threat by adding that he “just want us all to be happy” but what will make Bill happy is Steffy!

Will Spencer Sons Cave Or Fight Back?

B&B spoilers for later this week from Soap Central say that Steffy pushes Liam to quit Hope for the Future and come home to her. Liam might decide to fight for Steffy just to spite his father, but that seems a long shot since Bill is right that Liam can’t look at Steffy without seeing his father’s hands on her body. Hope is ready and waiting, and even admitted to Steffy that she still loves Liam. Spoilers from She Knows Soaps for next week show that Liam assesses his feelings so he can decide between them.

Wyatt does look good behind that desk! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/BnFZhacHlB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 9, 2018

As for Wyatt, Katie might dump him before he can even consider Bill’s offer. Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is pushing Katie to put Will first and forget her romance with Wyatt. However, advanced spoilers show there’s a May sweeps wedding coming for Watie, so she sticks with her sweetie. Meanwhile, Thorne is destined for Brooke after Ridge’s feud with Bill fractures their new marriage. Bill’s actions will affect almost every relationship on The Bold and the Beautiful character canvas.

Will Bill succeed in blackmailing his sons to get what he wants? It seems likely that Bill might wind up with Steffy, but Wyatt’s not about to give up his woman. Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes and check back here often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.