Heidi Montag Debuts Post-Baby Body In Strapless Bikini, Denies Having Any ‘Weight Loss Procedure’

Heidi Montag wears strapless bikini to showcase her 40-pound weight loss after giving birth to her son five months ago.

Heidi Montag debuted her post-baby body on Monday by sharing a photo of herself in a strapless bikini on Instagram. She gave birth to her son, Gunner Stone, five months ago and revealed to her 805K followers that she’s lost 40 pounds.

The Hills star emphasized in her Instagram post that she didn’t have any type of “weight loss procedure.” Anticipating criticism for her incredible physique, Heidi made it clear that she didn’t undergo any type of surgery to look as good as she does.

Montag is photographed in a black strapless bikini top with printed bottoms. She wore her blonde hair parted on the side and stood with her hands on her hips. It’s evident the TV star has put in a lot of effort to achieve her flat stomach and toned body. Many find it hard to believe that she had a baby in October.

E! Online reports that Heidi Montag updated fans on how she lost 40 pounds to look so good in her two-piece swimwear. As shared in her post, the new mom claimed to have bounced back by eating “balanced meals” because she was breastfeeding. She admitted to having a sweet tooth, satisfying her cravings for cookies and chocolates. The only workout tip she imparted was “carrying” her son around “24 seven. LOL.”

Heidi Montag wrote that getting back to her workout routine isn’t a priority for her, but one day she may “get back into the gym.”

Maybe the 31-year-old hasn’t gone back to the gym, but she’s doing something right to get her bikini body back. She told E! News soon after giving birth that she rarely puts Gunner down and is bouncing on the ball with him “sometimes for four hours straight.” She worked with her personal trainer, Michael Casey, and is always “running around the house” with her son and dogs.

Montag went on to say that she keeps so busy with Gunner, that she only has a certain amount of time to eat. She tries to add protein to every meal, and include vegetables and whole grains to avoid hunger. Montag keeps a lot of foods to snack because she has limited time to eat.

Heidi said she wants to be “really strong” for Gunner. She grew up with an athletic mother and wants to be the same for her child.

“I would say strength and then obviously, eventually I would like to get back to the beach for a post-baby bikini vacation here!” she told the website a few months ago.

It looks like Heidi Montag is more than ready for a bikini vacation now!