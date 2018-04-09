Cardi B Confirms That She Is In A Gang That Is Linked To The Bloods

Cardi B is riding high this week as she revels in the success of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. At the same time, the “Bodak Yellow” singer just confirmed during her appearance on Saturday Night Live that she was pregnant with her first child with fiancee Offset. With her celebrity status on the rise, it makes sense that she would be taking part in what many would consider to be wide-ranging interviews, that touch on any number of topics, including the rumors that she is a member of a gang.

In her in-depth interview with GQ, Cardi B confirmed that she is in fact a member of a gang that is linked to the Bloods. The singer revealed that the gang she is a member of is a subset of the Bloods known as the Brims.

While speaking to the magazine, Cardi B explained that she never really wanted to share this information with people for a number of reasons. The singer said one of the main reasons she has never talked about being a gang member before is because she wanted to get a music deal, and she did not want it to have any affect on endorsement deals either.

According to Cardi B, she was 16-years-old when she would hang out with members of the Bloods, many of whom were her friends. She said that they convinced her that she should become a member, which is what she did, and she admitted that once you become a gang member, “you don’t leave.” However, while one may not be able to leave a gang, Cardi B shared that at 19-years-old, when she started stripping in order to make money, she took a break from any gang-related activities.

Cardi B said that even now she is a member of the Brims, and it is not something she will ever leave because in her mind it is a lot like being a member of a sorority. Even though the singer is a gang member, this does not mean that she wants any of her younger fans to follow in her footsteps. As Cardi B explained, another reason she does not discuss her gang affiliation is due to the fact that, “I wouldn’t want a young person, a young girl, to think it’s okay to join it.” The singer said that being in a gang is not only time-consuming, but there is no real “financial gain” to being a member either. Cardi B said that she would tell any of her fans thinking of joining not to because, “it’s a waste of your money, it’s a waste of your time. And then you can never leave it.”

While some people might think that the only reason Cardi B is talking about her gang affiliation is to make her rap persona tougher, according to the Daily Mail this is not true, and instead it is because she already has a record deal and can be more honest about herself and her past. The reality is that the singer felt that the “cat was out of the bag,” so there was no reason not to talk about being a gang member.