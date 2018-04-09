Reports have it that the upcoming new installment of the popular Discovery series is likely to premiere in May 2018.

Many fans are now thrilled for the up and coming Alaskan Bush People Season 8. Aside from the Kardashians, Ami Brown and her family are among the most-followed reality stars today. Now, new reports suggest that another installment of the popular Discovery series will be aired next month.

Ami Brown, Billy, and their seven children have been documenting their lives for more than three years now. The clan is known for giving a wide berth to the modern society in preference for a simpler life in an isolated part of Alaska. Though the show has been involved in various controversies, avid followers are still looking forward to the yet-to-be-confirmed Alaskan Bush People Season 8.

Radar Online previously shared that the imminent new installment is going to be different from its predecessors. The entertainment news outlet claimed that the upcoming Alaskan Bush People Season 8 will focus more on the battle of Ami Brown against stage-4 lung cancer. It was also reported that, aside from Ami and Billy, Bird, 22; Gabe, 27; Noah, 24; Bam Bam, 33; Bear, 30; Matthew, 35; and Rain, 14, are coming back for another season.

Though speculations about Ami Brown and her family already filming the forthcoming installment have been making rounds for quite some time now, it should be noted that Discovery Channel has not yet formally announced the renewal of the show. Last month, Snow teased on Twitter that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is likely to premiere in May 2018. However, reports suggested that the account of Billy’s daughter has been made private a few days since she made the announcement.

A separate Radar Online report claimed that Ami Brown and the rest of the clan have already filmed some episodes of the supposed Alaskan Bush People Season 8 in Washington. The news outlet stated that the family moved from Beverly Hills to a $500,000-worth mansion in Omak. The said property, reportedly, has a total of 10 “massive” bedrooms.

Thank you God! I've prayed for Ami ever since I heard she was sick!https://t.co/fS8Rt8SITf — Alecia Warner (@bekind4america) April 6, 2018

Meanwhile, TV Insider opened up about the possibility of the Alaskan Bush People series ending soon. The entertainment news outlet shared that the arrival of Book of Hines could possibly be an indication that the Brown family’s show will soon come to a close. The publication even noted that ABP and the imminent new show have some things in common.

“You’ll notice distinct similarities between the Hines family and the Brown family. Hell, the Hines family version of Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown is even named Joshua. You’ll also remember that there was a series of Alaskan Bush People reruns titled ‘The Book of…’ It’s very clear that someone stole the Alaskan Bush People playbook here.”

For starters, Book of Hines is produced by This is Just a Test and is set to be aired on Discovery Channel. Just like Alaskan Bush People, the upcoming new show centers on the life a former covert military man and his family shunning the “modern trappings of life in America to forming their own way of life.” It remains to be seen if BoH will be replacing the show of Ami Brown and her family.

Alaskan Bush People star Ami Brown revealed recently that she was declared cancer-free after a grueling battle… https://t.co/j0xq73LPoN — surgicalcaps.com (@surgicalcaps) January 25, 2018

Discovery Channel has yet to comment on these speculations. Hence, devoted supporters of Ami Brown and her family should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about Alaskan Bush People!