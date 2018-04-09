‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad’s Life Is About To Change Forever

Chad is in for a major shock on 'Days of our Lives.'

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming weeks reveal that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) is about to get “the shock of his life,” and it seems that the fan-favorite character’s world will be rocked like never before.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Soaps, Chad is soon to see something that he never expected. While the spoilers are revealing what the shocking turn of events will be, there is no question that it has something to do with his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller).

There are many different scenarios that could play out to give Chad the shock that Days of our Lives is promising fans. The most obvious storyline would be that Chad finally finds out that Abby is the person who killed his brother Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). Another possible plot line would be that Abigail’s split personality disorder is finally revealed to Chad.

As many Days of our Lives viewers know, Abigail has been living with two alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura. The two alters have been tearing Abby’s life apart, and causing her some major pain and drama. Dr. Laura lied on the witness stand to put Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) behind bars, while Gabby has fallen hard for Chad’s brother, Stefan O. DiMera (Tyler Christopher). Stefan and Gabby are now pushing the boundaries of their romance, even though he knows Gabby is just a personality that Abby has made up to help her cope with the murder of Andre DiMera.

Perhaps’s Chad DiMera’s shock will come when he finds his wife in bed with his brother. Gabby and Stefan have been engaging in some very steamy kisses over the past couple of weeks, and things are beginning to get more intimate for the pair. If they take things to the next level there is a good chance that Chad could walk in and find them together, which would completely ruin his life.

In the latest #DAYS, fearing she's losing her mind, a desperate Abigail asks Marlena for help.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/R7gewEv6bL — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 5, 2018

No matter what happens when the truth comes out, Days of our Lives viewers will see Chad’s entire life change. He’ll have to deal with the fact that his wife killed his brother, that she has a split personality disorder, and that part of her is in love with Stefan.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.