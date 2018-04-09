The Duggar Family Has Some Dark Secrets They Do Not Want ‘Counting On’ Fans To Know

From Josh Duggar's disgraceful sex scandals to Jill Duggar plagiarizing cooking recipes, here are all the Duggar family's darkest secrets they don't want you knowing about.

The Cheat Sheet reports that it’s no secret that the Duggars hold some conservative beliefs, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ community. Back when 19 Kids and Counting was still on TLC, a crew member revealed that one staff member was let go because he was gay. The employee explained how nobody said anything because they were told to keep it a secret.

Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard, also made headlines for bashing the LGBTQ community. Last year, Dillard attacked fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings for being transgender. Dillard bashed Jennings in a series of tweets and assured fans that gender is not a choice. In response to Dillard’s comments, TLC removed him and Jill from Counting On.

Speaking of the Dillards, Jill and her husband were also accused of scamming fans in 2015. The couple asked fans on social media to donate money for a mission trip to Central America. A few weeks later, the pair cancelled the trip because they didn’t have enough qualifications and donated the money they raised to a charity organization, which didn’t sit well with fans.

More recently, In Touch reported that Jill found herself in hot water when fans caught her plagiarizing cooking recipes online. The former Counting On star posted several recipes on her blog and made it sound like she had created them. She received a lot of backlash, however, after fans noticed that a few of the recipes were copied verbatim from other websites. Jill even stole the food pics without giving proper credit.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are infamous for not allowing their children to date. Instead, the Duggar kids enter courtships and have to follow some strict rules, including no physical contact outside of the occasional side-hug.

Needless to say, a premarital sex scandal is the Duggars’ worst nightmare — which is exactly what happened last year. Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy timeline had a lot of fans wondering if she got knocked up before marrying Austin Forsyth in May of 2017. The family has not commented on the pregnancy rumors, so we’ll probably never know what really happened.

Josh Duggar’s dark history easily tops the cake when it comes Duggar scandals. Jim-Bob’s oldest son molested five girls when he was young — and two of them were his own sisters. The scandal led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting, but it was only the tip of the iceberg for Josh.

Shortly after the show’s cancellation, Josh’s name popped up in the Ashley Madison website leak, which means Josh had been cheating on his wife, Anna, for years.

Josh eventually came clean about his sex addiction and Anna has remained by his side ever since. Sources, however, say that Anna wanted to divorce Josh after the scandal, but something changed her mind. We don’t know why Anna decided to stick it out with Josh, but his actions marked one of the darkest times for the Duggars.

The Duggar family returns for new episodes of Counting On later this summer on TLC.