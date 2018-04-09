‘RHONY’ Stars Bethenny Frankel And Carole Radziwill’s Relationship Is ‘Beyond Repair’ Claims Co-Star

Over the past four years, Frankel and Radziwill had formed a close bond and became one of the show's strongest duos., but according to this week's premiere and season-long teaser, that all changes this season.

The tenth season of Real Housewives of New York City is underway and cast member Sonja Morgan is warning fans that there is a friendship on the show that might be broken beyond repair. Even though she didn’t specify which friendship she was referring to and told fans they would just have to watch to find out, she later mentioned a fight between Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill. So could it be the lowkey BFF’s relationship that doesn’t make it out of Season 10 alive?

Morgan talked to E! News before the season premiere and revealed that one of the epic moments of this season is Frankel and Radziwill’s blowout in the Berkshires, which came out of left field. She says it had obviously been brewing, and there was more to it than the actual conversation they were having, but she wasn’t sure what the fight was really about.

“And your guess is gonna be as good as mine, so you’ll have to watch the season,” Morgan said, before adding, “That’s painful. Painful to watch.”

Over the past four years, Frankel and Radziwill had formed a close bond and became one of the show’s strongest duos. But according to this week’s premiere and season-long teaser, that all changes this season.

Radziwill says that she is an idealistic person who looks at the world that way, but now she sees things with Frankel more realistically and less idealistically. She says that Frankel said things that weren’t consistent with the girl she knew.

The 54-year-old says that she is disappointed about the falling out and she never expected it to happen because she considered Frankel to be a good friend.

Radziwill wouldn’t give specifics on what was said or what caused the friendship to fracture, but she did say that the two weren’t on the same page about Radziwill’s ex Adam Kenworthy, and some comments Frankel made about him did cause disagreements.

She added that she is not competitive with her friends, and only wishes them success and the best in everything. And, her friendship with Frankel isn’t completely over, it just isn’t what it was.

As for Morgan, she also talked about her friendship with Ramona Singer. And even though things between them are on the skids this season, the two know each other so well and trust themselves, that they know they can go there and come out alright on the other end.

