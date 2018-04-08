WWE News: Alicia Fox Shown On Video Arguing With Ronda Rousey’s Husband In New Orleans

The women's superstar was recorded on video as she yelled and swore at Rousey's husband.

Some drama with WWE’s WrestleMania 34 weekend is already apparent, as former WWE Divas Champion Alica Fox was seen in an argument with Ronda Rousey’s husband. Fox and Travis Browne were having a conversation in which Fox swore at him and called him “rude” before smacking a camera or phone away. So far it appears this argument was legitimate, but one never knows based on the different shows that WWE is involved with. Here’s the latest on Fox confronting UFC fighter Travis Browne, who is married to new women’s superstar Ronda Rousey.

According to a report from The Sun‘s Jake Lambourne, some video footage recently emerged from an argument between WWE’s Alicia Fox and UFC fighter Travis Browne at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans. It’s unknown what the two parties were arguing about, but Fox called Browne “rude” and said she couldn’t “believe that.” There were also a few beeps heard to censor out Fox’s swearing. Another female is seen in the video trying to calm Fox down and telling her, “you’re making a scene.” At one point, Alicia Fox realizes someone next to them is recording the incident and she shoves the phone or device out of their hand.

WWE star Alicia Fox isn’t expected to be a part of the ‘WrestleMania’ match card. WWE

Rousey has been married to Travis Browne since August of 2017. Based on the footage that has surfaced, it doesn’t look like Ronda Rousey was anywhere near the scene at the time of the argument, but that’s also unknown. As seen in the Ringside News‘ Twitter video posted below, it’s possible that Fox was inebriated at the time of the incident.

With the latest incident, there are already WWE fans speculating that this is one of those “made-for reality television” moments. Fox has appeared on the E! series Total Divas from 2013 through 2017 and it’s likely that there will be a bunch of footage being shot from WrestleMania weekend. Many of Fox’s Total Divas castmates are involved in matches for the pay-per-view, including Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Carmella.

Alicia Fox hasn’t been featured much at all on WWE Raw or at pay-per-view events. She had to miss the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match due to an injury. She had been recovering from a tailbone injury and reports say she had been cleared to return. However, Fox wasn’t announced to appear in the first-ever WrestleMania women’s battle royal match on Sunday night.

Did Alicia Fox have one too many drinks??? pic.twitter.com/sDtqs8bQUC — Ringside News (@RingsideNewscom) April 8, 2018

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will be featured in a match on the WrestleMania 34 main card when she teams up with Kurt Angle and takes on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Most likely, Travis Browne will be in the audience rooting her on, but probably not anywhere near Alicia Fox.